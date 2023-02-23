This isn’t the sort of smash hit the Al. Ringling Theatre was hoping for.

In January, a delivery truck hit the Al. Ringling Theatre’s marquee out in front of the historic building, damaging a corner of it.

“The damage isn’t significant visually,” noted Paul Wolter, Vice President of the Al. Ringling Theatre and Executive Director of the Sauk County Historical Society, “but it is an involved process.”

A local delivery truck accidentally hit a corner of the marquee overhang, causing damage to it, including bits of neon, metal, glass, paint, and more. The insurance from the truck’s company will pay for its repair. The total cost for the repairs are still being assessed.

“We have a good history of working on, restoring, and creating period correct replications of historic signs,” noted Dan Yoder, President of Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb. The company has been up to Baraboo to assess the damage. “While most sign companies are washing their hands of neon, we love neon and take great care to keep neon signs alive as much as possible,” Yoder said.

Recently, Yoder’s Sign Art Studio restored and reinstalled a 17-foot-high, 5-foot-wide neon sign at Badger Liquor Shop in downtown Madison, found at the corner of State and Gorham. The 800-pound metal sign has hung brightly on the corner since the early 1940s.

It was around that time that neon sign went up, that the Al. Ringling Theatre marquee lit up for the first time. It was first installed in 1938 and went through a major restoration in 2015.

“I don’t think it’s been struck in the history of the marquee being up,” Wolter mused. That historic streak ended in January.

Sign Art Studio has been to the theatre twice to look over the signage.

“At this point we are going to get back up with our Technical Director and Field Operations Director for a more invasive survey,” Yoder said. There appears, he noted, to be structural damage that can’t be adequately assessed without opening the marquee up. “It’s not a quick job.”

Yoder anticipates a final proposal to the theatre will be given in about a month.

The marquee damage, Wolter assured, does not pose any danger to the public.

The Al. Ringling Theatre opened its doors in November 1915. Designed by the architectural firm Rapp and Rapp, it was built by Albert Ringling, of Ringling Brothers Circus fame, at a cost of $100,000.

In 2015, and into 2016, the theatre was restored with work done on heating, air conditioning, seating, electrical, plumbing, and more, including the exterior and the marquee.

When the marquee will be restored after the truck accident is still in question. Wolter expects some months. In the meantime, the show will go on.