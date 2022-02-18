Organizers announce return of Baraboo Big Top Parade

After two years on hiatus, a traditional downtown Baraboo event is back.
“The Big Top Parade is a go,” said George Althoff, executive director of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce.
After last being held in 2019, the parade will once again happen with a four-day event. In 2020, the event was canceled. Last year, members of the planning committee opted to host a circus celebration, but there was no parade with animals and floats.
That changes this year, along with the date of the parade. While traditionally it took place in July, Althoff said it was scheduled for 11 a.m. June 25 to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Sauk County Fair, which is slated for early July.
The 2022 parade will be the eighth year that elephants will walk the streets downtown and clowns will entertain by juggling and other physical antics. Historic parade floats will highlight the strong Ringling history of the area.
Events for the weekend will begin with a concert two days before the Saturday parade. Professor Stitch’s Original Circus Band will perform on the lawn of the Sauk County Courthouse as part of the Concerts on the Square series. There will also be live entertainment after the parade. Other events will be announced in time. Althoff pointed to bigtopparade.com as a resource for more information as the parade and celebration draw nearer.
Elephants walk the streets during the 2019 Baraboo Big Top Parade.