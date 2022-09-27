Pair charged after Reedsburg arrests

Two people made initial appearances Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court after Reedsburg police officers arrested them on suspicion of drug possession.

Luis E. Rosbaugh, 42, of Baraboo, and Anthony D. Hendricks, 33, of Reedsburg, both face charges for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Hendricks was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. They carry a maximum prison sentence of more than three years and four years of extended supervision.

Rosbaugh faces an additional felony charge of narcotics possession and misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon. They carry a maximum of more than three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Hendricks appeared before Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett, who set a $1,000 signature bond in his case. Prosecutor Gabriel David Arevalo requested a $1,000 cash bond. As a condition of the bail, Hendricks is prohibited from possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Arevalo requested Rosbaugh be given a signature bond when he appeared in court Tuesday. Barrett set a $1,000 signature bond in his case as well with the condition that Rosbaugh not possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

According to information released by the Reedsburg Police Department, the pair was stopped by an officer just after 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Commercial Avenue. Rosbaugh was driving with Hendricks as a passenger.

Hendricks was arrested on an active Sauk County warrant, said Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings. According to online court records, the warrant was issued Sept. 22 after he failed to appear in court for an August case in which he was charged with misdemeanor theft of movable property and bail jumping. Hendricks also appeared before Barrett on those charges, where Arevalo requested a $500 cash bond. Barrett set Hendricks a $500 signature bail with the condition that he have no contact with Merrimac Lodi Mutual Insurance, 431 Water St. in Prairie du Sac.

The department K-9 was deployed on the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs. When officers searched the vehicle, they allegedly found that Rosbaugh and Hendricks were carrying illegal drugs.

Rosbaugh was arrested on the charges as well as cited for driving with an open container of alcohol in the car and driving without insurance, Cummings said. Both were taken to Sauk County Jail.

Rosbaugh is scheduled to return to court Nov. 28.

Hendricks is set to return Oct. 13. He is scheduled to be sentenced that day on misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and theft of movable property in a case filed May 20.