Pardeeville man pleads to Sauk County homicide charge

A Pardeeville man has admitted to killing one passenger and injuring another while driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Devan Michael Potter, 23, entered a plea of no contest to charges of homicide while driving after consuming a controlled substance and injury while driving under the influence of a controlled substance when he appeared before Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett during a hearing Oct. 6.

Prosecutors and Potter’s attorney, Reed Cornia, agreed to the plea. The maximum prison sentence for those two charges is more than 32 years and up to 20 years of extended supervision.

Additional felony charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and meth possession were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they will be considered by the judge in sentencing.

His jury trial was originally slated to begin Monday.

Potter was charged in July 2021 after he fled from a traffic stop in rural Fairfield.

He and his two passengers, 24-year-old Ryen Swiatly and 23-year-old Ashley Slama, both of Portage, had gone out to Bobbers Island Grill in Wisconsin Dells. They left around 2 a.m., Potter told police, and were driving around.

According to the criminal complaint:

Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Tate stopped the car due to its loud exhaust and a tail light that had gone out. The stop was along County Highway T near Gillem Road. The sound of the exhaust could be heard through the police radio as Potter sped away after stopping. Tate did not pursue the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Roughly 10 minutes later, the deputy found the Acura on its roof in the ditch about a mile east of Gillem Road. Tire marks indicated Potter was driving east. He tried to take a right-hand curve at the hill. When he began braking, the vehicle skidded before crossing the centerline and hitting the opposite embankment, rolling near the woods.

The deputy found Swiatly lying on the ground after being ejected from the car. Slama was pinned under the rear window and pronounced dead at the scene. Swiatly was taken via Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison. He was able to appear remotely for Potter’s initial hearing in court but unable to speak to police a day after the crash due to a concussion and bleeding on the brain. Swiatly also had a kidney laceration, bruised lungs and broken facial bones.

Potter had already fled when the deputy discovered the car. After he was arrested, Potter told police he made a “mistake” when he sped away from the traffic stop and that he knew he took the corner “too fast” before sliding into the shoulder.

He remembered being upside down in a ditch. Potter unbuckled his seat belt and said he panicked and started running, but returned to the car to check on his passengers. He found no one in the vehicle. He took Slama’s purse and Swiatly’s bag before fleeing.

Despite claiming he waited in the woods until police found him, a witness told police that Potter rang the doorbell of a nearby home repeatedly with his hands wrapped in cloth around 9:30 a.m. Police were also told while still searching for Potter that he had called to report his vehicle stolen, which helped them track him down.

Potter denied drinking alcohol. He admitted to police that he had ingested methamphetamine before leaving his home around 8 p.m. that night.

Slama was nearing her 24th birthday. Her mother, Sarah Breezer, pledged to get justice for her daughter, a woman she said was just beginning to find her way. Slama had dealt with her own substance abuse issues, but had been sober for 312 days when she died, Breezer said.

When that number reached 365, Breezer said Slama planned to pursue a career helping others who dealt with similar addictions. Her family pledged that even in death, Slama would help others as she had planned to dedicate herself to in life.

They hosted a fundraiser on the anniversary of her death in Portage as a way to support Harbor Recovery Center, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide aid to people seeking addiction or mental health treatment as well as support to family members of people with substance abuse issues throughout Columbia County and its surrounding area.

Slama was “free-spirited” and loved children and animals, Breezer said, and was headstrong and caring.

“She loved deep and she loved hard,” Breezer said.

Slama’s family and Swiatly will see Potter sentenced now that he has entered a plea in the case.

Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen said the plea was agreed to but both parties would likely argue the sentence's length after a presentence investigation is completed. Barrett ordered the investigation be submitted no later than Dec. 16. The sentencing hearing will likely be set for January.