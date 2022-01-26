 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passehl earns Lions award

Passehl earns award

The Sauk Prairie Lions Club member Nancy Passehl, center, receives the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian services from District Gov. David Strudghoff, left, and president Leon Mindham on Jan. 19.

The Sauk Prairie Lions Club welcomed special guest District Gov. David Strudghoff at its Jan. 19 meeting, where he spoke about continued education and learning and presented awards.

Nancy Passehl received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award from the International Lions Club for dedicated humanitarian services; Jim Frey received a pin for being an outstanding member by going above and beyond his work with the SP Lions Club and new member Ben Marsden was welcomed.

The Sauk Prairie Lions meet at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Prairie House in Prairie du Sac. For more information, call Nancy Passehl at 608-643-3008.

