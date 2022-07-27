Pedestrian dies in Greenfield crash

A person is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Greenfield, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Arriving deputies found a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with damage to its front passenger side along Durwards Glen Road near the intersection with Luebke Road. The pedestrian was lying on the road. Responders tried to aid the pedestrian and UW Med Flight was called, but the unidentified pedestrian died while responders attempted to help and the request was canceled.

The name of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family members, Meister said.

Investigators initially found that the driver of the Equinox was heading north on Durwards Glen Road while the pedestrian was on the east side of the road walking south toward Luebke Road. As the vehicle was just slightly north of Luebke Road, the vehicle hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the Equinox was the person who called for emergency responders. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, Meister said.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.