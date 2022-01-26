 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | PATCHY AND ASHTON

PETS OF WEEK: Patchy and Ashton

  • 0

Patchy is a 6-1/2-month-old pug mix puppy surrendered because his owners were moving and couldn’t take him along. He is still very young and is in need of house training and basic commands training. Patchy is a very sweet, playful pup. He does well with other dogs but would not do well with cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Ashton is a 2-year-9-month-old domestic/shorthair mix brought to the shelter in rough shape a few months ago. He was starving, in a lot of pain, and is femur was crushed. One of his rear legs had to be amputated. However, despite everything, he is a fun loving, sweet cat who loves to snuggle and chase cat toys. He doesn’t let his missing leg slow him down and would make a wonderful addition to the family. He is neutered and current on all vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ROFF: Postal reform a worthy effort

ROFF: Postal reform a worthy effort

The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t say anything about pandemics or lockdowns in its motto. Nonetheless, over the last two years, America’s mail c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News