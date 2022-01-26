PETS OF WEEK: Patchy and Ashton

Patchy is a 6-1/2-month-old pug mix puppy surrendered because his owners were moving and couldn’t take him along. He is still very young and is in need of house training and basic commands training. Patchy is a very sweet, playful pup. He does well with other dogs but would not do well with cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Ashton is a 2-year-9-month-old domestic/shorthair mix brought to the shelter in rough shape a few months ago. He was starving, in a lot of pain, and is femur was crushed. One of his rear legs had to be amputated. However, despite everything, he is a fun loving, sweet cat who loves to snuggle and chase cat toys. He doesn’t let his missing leg slow him down and would make a wonderful addition to the family. He is neutered and current on all vaccinations.