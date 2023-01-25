Pining to purchase a tree or two? You're in luck

If you have a little green you can buy some evergreens.

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department is holding its annual tree sale, offering a wide variety of conifer, hardwood, and wildlife shrub species for spring planting.

All species are sold in bundles of 25 seedlings for $26 plus tax, with the exception of mixed packs, which come in bundles of 10 seedlings and sell for $26 plus tax. Orders must be placed by Friday, Feb. 24. Order pickup will be held on Friday, May 5 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo.

“Planting trees can improve water quality, control soil erosion, restore or maintain native plant communities, and sequester and store carbon,” noted Paul Kloppenburg, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources forester for Sauk County. “Trees can also provide wildlife habitat, produce income from forest products, enhance the aesthetics of the land, and maintaining a healthy forest can help mitigate climate change.”

Baraboo’s Melissa Schlupp, conservation manager for the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department, said “The Sauk County tree sale promotes the planting of native evergreen and hardwood trees and wildlife shrubs.” Schlupp’s favorite tree is the Eastern Rosebud, “because it’s one of the first trees to bloom in the spring and the pink color is so showy. It’s also a pollinator species.”

The Sauk County tree sale has been going on, annually, since 1999. Many area counties have similar sales, typically organized through the county’s land and water conservation departments.

Schlupp noted that they process approximately 130 orders a year, selling approximately 13,000 trees annually.

Trees for sale (found here) include evergreen trees like Red Pine, Tamarack, White Cedar, White Pine, and White Spruce. Broadleaf trees for sale include, among others, Black Cherry, Black Walnut, Northern Red Oak, and Sugar Maple. Shrubs include, among others, American Plum, Buttonbush, Elderberry, and the Eastern Rosebud.

The sale also includes mixed tree packs: a pollinator pack, an evergreen transplant pack, and a landscape pack.

“We like to categorize tree species as pollinator friendly or climate change adaptable,” Schlupp said. “Many pollinator populations are in decline due to a variety of reasons, including loss of habitat.”

The money from the sale goes back to the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department to assist in their efforts, that includes professional planning services for the county’s rural and urban communities; zoning services; and land conservation services.

“The sale isn’t meant to generate much additional revenue,” Schlupp said. “Our goal is to be net zero when all is said and done.”

Mostly, the department wants to provide locals with high quality trees to improve the quality of the collective environment.

As for the health of Wisconsin’s forests, Mike Hillstrom, forest health specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated, “DNR and our partners do regular forest management to maintain the health and productivity of Wisconsin’s forests. Invasive plants, insects, and diseases provide challenges, but we work to find the best management options to keep our forests healthy.”

Buying a birch for one’s backyard can help. Buying a fir for the farm can help. “Planting trees,” Kloppenburg said, “can be a great way for a family to share a common interest and create a legacy on their property.”

Indeed, a literal family tree.

For more information about the tree sale program visit https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/tree-sale-program.