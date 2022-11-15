Plain says 'Guten tag' to a sister city in Bavaria

Wisconsin is noted for its beer. Due, in part, to the German immigrants who settled here. Bavaria, on the other side of the world, also knows a thing or two about beer.

In fact, Bavarians are particularly proud of the traditional Reinheitsgebot, a beer purity law established in 1487 stating that the only ingredients that can go into beer are water, barley, and hops.

The Wisconsin village of Plain raised a metaphoric stein of beer with the Bavarian town of Waldmunchen this past week, both agreeing to be sister cities.

“We will celebrate this,” said Waldmunchen’s burgermeister Markus Ackermann during Plain’s village board meeting on Nov. 9, “with German beer and food. It will be very good.”

The two towns have had an informal sister-city relationship since 2002. The Plain board voted to formalize it with Ackerman and Waldmunchen representative Petra Schoplocher in attendance, via Zoom, from Bavaria.

“It is very late here,” Ackermann said, “but it is a good day for our two cities.”

Plain village president Ray Ring motioned to approve the sister city agreement. Melissa Marx seconded it.

The cities have ties that go further than a civic relationship.

“If you go to both our town’s cemeteries,” Ring noted, “you’ll find the same family names.”

Many Plain citizens, past and present, come from the Waldmunchen area.

“There are many family relationships between us,” Ackermann said. “It will be good to have stabilization of German-American friendship.”

Waldmunchen citizens have visited Plain in the past.

“The mayor came in 2015 with a group,” Ring said. “He stayed in my house.”

Plain residents showed the Germans around the area.

Ackermann said of Wisconsin, “I like the beautiful nature, the impressive landscape, and the sympathetic people.”

Waldmunchen representatives are planning another trip to Plain in 2024.

Waldmunchen is a town in the district of Cham, in Bavaria. It is near the border with the Czech Republic. The town was founded in early 1900. Burgermeister Ackermann, who has been in that town’s role since 2010, has some ideas of what to do when Wisconsinites visit.

“About Waldmunchen,” he said, “I like the good social interaction, the great voluntary commitment, our beautiful landscape, and that a good and safe life is possible.”

He appreciates the town’s marketplace, the nearby Perlsee Reservoir and the Schwarzach River, and the panoramic views of the countryside.

“It’s on my bucket list,” Ring said about visiting Germany.

In the meantime, the sister city agreement will maintain and strengthen relationships and friendships between the two towns, will allow for the exchange of information on local developments, and will foster more visitations and friendships.

Whether in Bavaria, or in Plain, undoubtedly beer will be enjoyed.

“It will be very fine," Ackermann said.