Plain woman charged with child abuse

A Plain woman was recently charged with child abuse after a 10-year-old accused her of beating the child with a broom.

Patricia L. Lomasney, 58, faces three years of prison and three years on extended supervision for the sole felony count of intentionally causing harm to a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

Sauk County Det. Drew Bulin investigated a complaint May 31 of potential child abuse of a 10-year-old. The child and a teenager had spoken to adults about alleged abuse they endured at the hands of Lomasney.

The children were interviewed separately June 6 at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison.

The teenager told the interview that Lomasney was abusive in the past and had seen Lomasney hit the 10-year-old repeatedly with a broom three weeks earlier. Lomasney chased the 10-year-old after hitting the child in the head and called on the help of another person to move a bed after the 10-year-old hid underneath it to escape the blows. The teen saw the blows in one room and heard the commotion coming from another room. The teen said the broom was broken after Lomasney pursued the child.

Not only did the children claim Lomasney was physically violent, they said she would also call them racial slurs and would curse insultingly at them. Lomasney has also pulled the child around by the hair to the point of noticeably losing hair when taking a shower and used kitchen instruments to repeatedly hit the 10-year-old.

The teenager said seeing the 10-year-old attacked and being insulted led to memories of years of abuse, prompting a post on social media. That posting led to the investigation after it was reported to school officials.

Lomasney met with police in June. She claimed to have not used “physical discipline” with the children recently and that she had only intended to threaten the child with the broom. Any contact with the child was accidental, she said, and claimed it had broken because it hit the floor. She also denied involving anyone else in the alleged abuse and that it had not happened in May, but roughly six months earlier.

Lomasney is scheduled to make an initial appearance Sept. 21 in Sauk County Circuit Court.