Plane overshoots Spring Green runway

No injuries were reported after a pilot had to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Tri-County Regional Airport in the town of Spring Green.

According to information released by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, dispatchers received a call just after 6 p.m. that a plane had passed the runway and landed in a nearby field.

When deputies arrived, they found the pilot, Jacob R. Ruotsinoja, of Hugo, Minnesota, was uninjured. Ruotsinoja told authorities the plane engine failed, forcing an emergency landing. Because the runway is short and he did not have any power, Ruotsinoja said he could not stop the plane before the end of the runway.

Instead, the plane crossed Mercer Road and came to a rest in a field south of the airport, Meister said.. There was no reported damage to the plane.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.