Plover woman charged for $13,400 theft from Lyndon home

A Plover woman allegedly stole $13,400 of items from a Lyndon home during a party.

Zara Mancheski, 26, of Plover is charged with felony theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000, repeater. If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both. As Mancheski has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five year period prior to this arrest she faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 3:24 a.m. Jan. 31, the Juneau County Communications Center advised Deputy Molly Morris of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office of a theft that occurred at a residence on Smith Road in the town of Lyndon.

Morris arrived on scene at 3:57 a.m. and made contact with the owners. One of the owners stated they had a gathering at their residence and invited another couple, and the couple had attended parties at the residence in the past. The couple brought a friend named Zara Mancheski with them.

After the guests arrived Mancheski’s bags were brought to the master bedroom. At some point Mancheski asked to take a nap. The owner believed Mancheski took a nap and showered before leaving the following day with her bags and the couple.

The owner checked the cameras around 2 a.m. the following day and observed Mancheski going through the bedroom and putting items into her bags. Morris observed surveillance video between the times of 10:27 a.m. and 3:08 p.m. that showed Mancheski walking around the bedroom nude, where she rummaged through drawers, tried on clothing, went in and out of the closet, sorting jewelry and putting several items into her bags. Mancheski was then seen on video carrying the bags out of the house, placing them into a vehicle and leaving the residence in the vehicle.

The items taken included four skirts, 47 pairs of leggings, five to six bras, 20 pairs of earrings, four sports bras, four or five purses, 10 to 12 pairs of socks, miscellaneous makeup brushes and eye shadow pallets, a makeup bag, three to four bath towels, two sets of bedding, 40 tank tops, six bathing suits, five pairs of shorts, 20 dresses, two watches, seven silver bracelets, five gold bracelets, one silver ring, one gold ring, seven silver necklaces and five gold necklaces. The total value of the items taken from the residence was estimated at $13,430.

On Feb. 2, Morris received a voicemail from Mancheski. The voicemail stated: “Hi, my name is Zara Mancheski, and I attended a party in Juneau County on Saturday night. Left Sunday morning and I had stolen clothing items and jewelry and, um, my PO has advised me to call you guys. I have everything. I didn’t even open the bag. I can give everything right back.”

Mancheski is scheduled for an initial appearance March 30 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

