Pocan talks funding for projects in Baraboo, Reedsburg

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan told Baraboo officials Monday that his efforts to gain $500,000 in federal funding for a project to connect the city riverwalk to the downtown area will likely be successful, even if the money isn’t approved until after the usual budget deadline.

The earmarked funding was approved by both the House Appropriations Committee and the U.S. House of Representatives. It just has to pass the Senate budgetary process. After hearing the funding will likely comprise two-thirds of the project, Pocan said he was glad to aid in making the decades-long planning a reality.

“If Baraboo is saying this is a priority, in fact they were saying for 20 years they’ve talked about trying to do this, connecting to downtown, then we want to be helpful,” Pocan said.

The project aims to turn an abutment from Oak Street into a pedestrian crossing from Vine Street across the Baraboo River with accessibility accommodations.

“We regularly talk to the city administrator and the mayor and folks, and this came up as one of their priorities,” Pocan said. “We have a good partnership with local projects.”

Mike Hardy, director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said MSA Professional Services is conducting a study. Estimated cost for the work is roughly $750,000. It all depends on how structurally sound the abutment, a remnant of the bridge that used to stand there, is right now.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the plan “has been in the works for 20 years.” The scope of the project includes tearing down old buildings and relocating the former substation along the river to create a park.

A playground and picnic shelter would be installed. Memorial benches would face the river on both the east and west sides. Plans include an open public plaza near the Ash Street bridge and there would be wall art where the substation currently sits.

On the other side of the river and Water Street, builders would construct a ramp which complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as a staircase. An overlook would be built where the rock currently sits and a parking lot would be paved east of the ramp. There are plans for an art lawn farther north toward downtown as the path continues. A climbing wall would be installed on the side of the overlook.

Baraboo was not the only stop Pocan made in the area. He went to view Man Mound Park in person rather than through photos. Local representatives, such as Ho-Chunk Nation Dist. 2 Legislator Kristin WhiteEagle, invited Pocan to talk about how to potentially reconstitute the landmark after its legs were cut off by a road prior to the creation of the park in 1908.

Reedsburg also stands to benefit from earmarked funding. An estimated $4.7 million project to build a 52,000-square-foot field house would include $560,000 in earmarked funding. The earmark was also approved in committee and by the House and awaits the Senate process.

While the election as well as the Senate’s propensity to take their time means the earmarks likely will not be approved by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, Pocan said he is confident they will be passed with the budget by the end of 2022.

“No one’s ever messed with any of the earmarks, because no one else knows my district better than me and you don’t know someone else’s district better than them,” Pocan said. “I assume, as long as there’s no great surprises with the November election — if there’s a turnover of party control, then perhaps if they’re going to get rid of earmarks they could do something to go after them — that’s the only risk we see at this point.”

Earmarks are set aside for communities at their request. They are a priority for the congressman because they are a priority for the municipality. And that prioritization is brought on by residents, Pocan said, who tell their local officials what they want to see within the community.

“It’s what local folks are telling their local governments,” Pocan said. “We’re not telling anyone what they need or don’t need, but if it comes from the community, then we’re just trying to find some funding to help along the way.”

Pocan also touched on a topic affecting everyone: inflation and other rising costs. The good news is the drop in average gas prices by about 51 cents within the last month, Pocan said. Passing the Inflation Reduction Act should reduce both health and energy costs for the average person, but that may not be something they immediately notice.

“To be blunt, some of it’s not going to be felt in a couple months’ time, some of it takes a little longer, but it will help reduce costs,” Pocan said. “This is worldwide inflation caused by everyone coming out of COVID at the same time, across the entire planet. …The reality is we’re trying to do something about it, but this is part of what’s happened as we all reopened at once.”

Corporate greed has contributed in some cases, Pocan said, by taking advantage of the situation through increasing costs, especially with fuel. It also felt “ironic” to him that rent is going up given that property taxes haven’t increased due to inflation. Some things make sense, such as the cost of goods which need to be transported going up when fuel prices rise, but Pocan said he doesn’t “quite see the connection when it comes to rent.”

For the last nine years, Pocan has served as the 2nd district congressional representative. In every race but one, he has faced a Republican opponent. This November, he will be up against Erik Olsen, an attorney who defeated landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 63 votes in the Aug. 9 primary.

The district has changed with growth as a result of the 2020 Census. Beloit is no longer a part of it. Neither is northwestern Sauk County. Though it leans Democrat, regardless of what color the district tends to be, Pocan said the aim is to serve the public.

“It’s still a pretty Democratic district but that doesn’t stop us from doing all the work you do because it’s your job to do it,” Pocan said. “In general, we’ve been pretty responsive and we get good feedback. I’m going to be out helping people run for the Senate and keeping the governor in place and a lot of other things that are important.”