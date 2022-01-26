Port celebration planned at Wollersheim

Wollersheim Winery, Distillery, and Bistro, 7876 Highway 188, Prairie du Sac, will host tours, tastings, live music, special releases and more for its annual Port Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Port Tour & Tasting: noon to 4 p.m., free, self-guided tour to see where the Port wines are made. The walking tour features complimentary wine tastings in the fermentation room and underground cellars.

Wollersheim Bistro will be open for lunch and feature special foods and desserts that pair well with Port. There will be several wines available to enjoy by the glass and additional flights will be available for tasting in the Winery Store.

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, a power pop-rock trio, will perform from 1-4 p.m. in the Sugarloaf Room.

Distillery Special Release of Curiosity Collection No. 7, a new Wisconsin Bourbon finished in Wollersheim Port Barrels. A complimentary taste of the White Vermouth offered before spirits flights and handcrafted cocktails available for purchase.

Library Wine Release: Select vintages such as Port 2008, White Port 2011, and Tawny Port 2005 will be available by the bottle for purchase. These are limited and only available the day of the Port Celebration.

For more information, visit wollersheim.com.