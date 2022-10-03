Portage author pens first novel

Portage resident Jonathan Stefonek has been writing stories most of his life.

Small tales in his youth, news articles after reaching adulthood and projects that never came to fruition. All of those written words came tumbling from his brain. Now at 40, he’s realized a longtime goal: Stefonek wrote a book.

The writing process began innocuously in 2018, when Stefonek would visit his wife, Olivia, at her shop in The Mercantile, and the pair would evaluate names. The reason for choosing names was mixed. They were either for cats, or more realistically, children.

Eventually, the pair agreed on two names that sounded fitting for felines and not so much for potential offspring. The identifiers mulled in Stefonek’s brain even after the conversation ended.

“It felt like, ‘I think this might be a good idea,’” Stefonek said. “I started writing more notes about it. Then there was one particular evening that I was home by myself and decided ‘All right, I’m going to start writing.’”

He sat down at the table of his rural Portage home and began penning “The Adventures of Carol and Boscobel” in a college ruled notebook.

“Over time it transitioned from cat hijinks to Carol and Boscobel being real characters, which I cared a lot about,” Stefonek said. “The process in my mind changed from thinking of cat-related jokes and hijinks to Carol and Boscobel are out there somewhere and I need to make sure they’re OK. I need to figure out what happens to them.”

The story focuses on the two cats who escaped from an animal shelter. Disillusioned by humanity, the pair flee to the wild to live a more authentic, feral life. But being domesticated cats, they run into some problems along the way.

Stefonek kept writing until he finished the novel in 2020. Family members were able to read the tale and acquaintances who understand good writing were able to review it for him.

Olivia, his wife, had read some previous works. Seeing a finished fictional work by her husband was exciting.

“It was really cool, I was really excited to see him do something other than nonfiction,” Olivia said. “And something out of the wheelhouse, because he was very in one specific genre so far, so that was very cool to see.”

Ironically, the couple does not currently have cats as pets, though they both grew up with them. Instead, they care for five dogs. They added another member of the family around the same time Stefonek finished the first draft of his novel, their daughter, Diana.

“He’s been editing it since finishing it,” Olivia said. “It’s been an ongoing process of editing and tweaking and getting it exactly where he wants it to be. Also finding publishers and editors. It’s been a process.”

Stefonek found Orange Hat Publishing, of Waukesha, in the early months of this year. The company website notes the goal is “to amplify the voices of talented, passionate emerging authors.” The company largely focuses on children’s books, though another section of the company, TEN16 Press, publishes novels for adult readers.

The publishing company is where he found illustrator Jayden Shambeau, who he said felt best captured his idea for Carol and Boscobel. Meanwhile, Stefonek has been encouraging everyone to purchase one before its release date of Oct. 18. Copies will be for sale at The Mercantile, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, though he has been encouraging everyone to seek out a copy at their local independent bookstore first.

Though Stefonek could hardly put the book down once it was delivered to him in its final form, he said changing to fiction writing is “terrifying.” In part, because it is work out there for everyone to consume, but also because there is no one to tell Stefonek his material is “wrong.”

“It can be literally anything,” Stefonek said. “I wrote what I wanted. I don’t know if this will be appealing to anyone else. …At the time, my only presumption was ‘This may go nowhere.’ It’s freeing and scary.”

To some extent, he said that also allowed him to focus on what he wanted to put in print.

“It would be ridiculous to write this for anyone other than me,” Stefonek said. “I need to make sure I’m doing this the way I want to and not to make someone else happy.”