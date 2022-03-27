Portage council candidates see forum as success

The “Meet & Greet Portage Alderperson Candidates” event held Saturday spanned three hours, with attendees continuing their discussion until the final moments, when staff at the Portage Public Library had to usher them out of the building at closing time.

Candidates said they considered the forum, which focused primarily on local government transparency, roads and business development, a success.

District 6 incumbent Ald. Eric Shimpach referred to the back-and-forth between most of the City Council candidates and city residents as “fantastic.”

“It’s a good interaction between members of the public, to come in and ask questions,” Shimpach said. “I got great feedback. I learned things today I didn’t necessarily know before.”

District 2 candidate David Perrodin echoed the sentiment.

“I thought this was a terrific meeting,” Perrodin said. “Considering I thought I did a good job of informing myself before this, I left here with much more information. People want to be heard.”

One of the key pieces of the conversation was infrastructure. Discussion focused largely on not only the cost of road projects, but a need for more transparency in how the funds for work on pavement within the city are spent. With large projects exceeding $1 million, the city borrows money. Its so-called wheel tax, which is a $20 registration fee for residents implemented in 2017, brings in roughly $200,000 annually, said Ald. Mike Charles, who is not on the April ballot but attended the forum as an audience member. That funding largely covers smaller road projects.

Transparency was a fixture of conversation, from the ease of communicating with representatives to the lack of a recorded archive of proceedings.

Shimpach, who has used social media to stream meetings to his followers in recent years, said he agreed with the criticism.

“I think we can do better,” he said. “Especially with public comment being added. That’s a huge step. I like the fact we’re looking at live streaming now. There’s a lot of things I think we should be looking at to expand access.”

Lance DeJong, a candidate for Distrist 9 against appointed incumbent Ald. Christopher Crawley, said during the event that updates are needed.

“Part of the problem definitely is — because I’ve witnessed it — all of the equipment is there and it’s not being operated efficiently,” DeJong said. “I think it’s kind of silly, honestly, to even have people have to subscribe to something when YouTube exists.”

Perrodin said he was surprised to find that the city does not keep a record of past meetings, aside from notes taken as an official record, when he tried to review past proceedings after deciding to run for office. He also said he found the city website difficult to navigate.

“I don’t think it’s intentional,” Perrodin said. “The technology is there, this should happen. I don’t think these are big, complicated, technical solutions we have to get into. It’s just doing things differently.”

For instance, an easily accessible, visual guide for planned road repairs. Even if updates are needed, a color-coded map posted somewhere for residents to easily reference would help show how the city is operating, Perrodin said. He added that as a council member, he would want to work toward not only archiving content, but ensuring all aspects of a proceeding can be seen and heard.

Seven of the eight candidates running for the four contested seats attended the event. Sue Bauer Frye, also running for the District 2 seat to replace outgoing Ald. Mark Hahn, District 5 incumbent Ald. Jeffrey Montfort and candidate Karen Melito, Shimpach, DeJong and Crawley all sat at the head table to listen. Candidate Michael Mulhern, who is challenging Shimpach, did not attend.

Candidates thanked everyone at the end of the talk and expressed their hope, along with attendees, that more conversations like the free running dialogue could happen in the future.

“If we could do this quarterly, that would be fantastic, or even more,” Shimpach said. “I’m totally for it. Whether it’s election time or not, I’d be willing to come here every few months or so and have a conversation just like this. This is extremely productive.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.