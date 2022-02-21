Portage grad studies small business viability in Sauk, Columbia counties

When University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County sophomore Katelyn Zajicek decided to spend her free hour on campus gaining some extra credit, she didn’t expect to be presenting on a complex topic within the Capitol Rotunda just a few months later.

“It was a little bit of a fluke,” Zajicek said.

Her advisor was also her professor for two classes in the fall and offered the informational session to give extra credit in both classes. When she started learning more, she decided to start research as a draft for a project that could potentially be presented years later. Instead, her advisor submitted the topic and she was selected.

“It pushed me because it made me speed up my timeline a little bit and showed me what I could actually do when I had nine months rather than three years,” Zajicek said. “But I’m glad I decided to, even though I went into that meeting for the pure credit of going into the meeting.”

Zajicek is a 2020 graduate of Portage High School. Now as a business administration major, she was curious about how small businesses could “survive” in the age of rapid technology development. She began research at the end of September, submitted her proposal in October and then started talking to businesses.

She was drawn to the topic because of family members. Her grandmother, Joanne Kjome, owns a store called Treasures on Main in Westby. Her grandfather runs a small excavating business near Viroqua. Her father runs a thermoforming business. Zajicek said growing up surrounded by business owners prompted her to examine how the influx of convenience through online delivery could eliminate small, local shops.

“As we become more reliant on technology and more used to using technology in our everyday lives for every little thing, we don’t necessarily support those businesses anymore,” Zajicek said. “So, looking at if they survive and how they will survive if we make the steps to help their survivability.”

During the few months Zajicek had to conduct the work, she spent a lot of time talking to her grandma about the topic. She was largely the inspiration for the work in its first steps as she looked at the trends affecting those types of businesses. While she and her grandmother meet up for unique finds at shops in small Wisconsin towns as a bonding activity, she knows at 19 that many people don’t go out shopping with friends or relatives, instead sitting at home with their online wishlist at their fingertips.

“I think they are still around and still a very important part of our communities but the generation that grew up with them as being the only store to go to is retiring and phasing out as generations who grew up with technology in their pockets are taking the wheel,” Kajicek said.

Zajicek will be one of a number of UW System students to present during the Research in the Rotunda event March 9 at the Capitol. Students assemble with their displays and answer questions posed by visitors as they explain their work.

In order to put the project together, Zajicek first used school resources to gather data. Then she gained information from real people, some through surveys and other through conversation. The focus of the project includes businesses throughout Sauk and Columbia counties, specifically 35 businesses primarily located within Baraboo, Portage and Reedsburg.

One portion of the work was narrowing down how she wanted to define “small business.” While the Small Business Administration deems most companies with 1,500 or fewer employees as a small business, Zajicek said the defining action for her is the connection to its local community.

“I’m looking more at the places that have 5 to 10 employees who create these communities we live in, and from what I’ve seen, make it better,” Zajicek said.

Todd Wickus, owner of Just Imagine Toys in downtown Baraboo, echoed the sentiment.

“What you can do is create connections with those customers you can create connections with so they support you as a business,” Wickus said.

Wickus spoke to Zajicek for the project. He said the focus on technology for him isn’t just on the murky outlook of survivability, but also on the number of ways technology has helped his business in nearly 30 years of operation.

Zajicek has not finished the work quite yet. She is still crafting a conclusion, but knows that her project should not be the only research conducted on this topic.

“I would say it’s something that does need to be explored further, on a larger scale, because I have a very small perspective on it,” Zajicek said. “If we start looking at it now before they become actually in danger of extinction, I guess, they wouldn’t be. I don’t think they have to be doomed, to be gone forever.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

