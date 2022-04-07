Portage man faces drug possession, dealing charges after Lake Delton crash

A Portage man faces felony drug charges after methamphetamine and heroin were allegedly found in the vehicle he abandoned in August 2020 after crashing into a traffic signal in Lake Delton.

Nicholas D. Babcock, 31, fled from police on foot around 1:30 p.m. after pulling the car into the driveway of Davita Dialysis near the intersection of Highway 23 and West Munroe Street.

According to the criminal complaint, responding officers found a wallet near the open driver door which had a photo identification of Babcock and a photo of him with a family member in the vehicle. A backpack in the car was searched.

A witness to the crash told police she had been driving behind Babcock’s car along the highway and watched the vehicle swerving along the roadway. At one point, it looked like the driver of the car was going to pull over, but instead it reentered the highway and sped off quickly, she said.

She said after the crash, the driver was “staggering around” and seemed disoriented.

Officers tested suspected methamphetamine at the department and found there was more than 204 grams of meth in a package covered in brown tape. Officers sent another 5.5 grams of a substance suspected to be illegal drugs to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, which identified it as heroin in returned results in October 2020.

Babcock was arrested in September 2020 at a Madison hotel. Text messages obtained from the cell phone he had at the time indicated he crashed a car which didn’t belong to him and left cash and illegal drugs in it.

According to court documents, Babcock was convicted of felony possession with intent to sell more than 50 grams of amphetamines in September 2021 in Dane County Circuit Court.

In Sauk County, he faces a maximum of 45 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision for charges of possession with intent to sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell up to 10 grams of heroin.

Babcock is scheduled to make an initial appearance April 20 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.