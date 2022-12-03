 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage man faces sexual offenses against child in Sauk, Columbia counties

A Sauk County Circuit Court official has asked the Columbia County Jail to produce a former Baraboo man charged with multiple sexual offenses against a child.

Vincienzo L. Catenacci, 33, of Portage, faces charges of exposing his genitals to a child and trying to make a child watch a sexual act in Sauk County and a class C felony count regarding sexual contact with a child in Columbia County.

According to the complaint, a woman spoke to a Portage police officer April 29 after finding pornographic imagery on a flash drive she claimed belonged to Catenacci. The images included more than one video of Catenacci appearing to masterbate in the bedroom of a teenager while the teen slept.

The woman said she borrowed the flash drive for work. When she found the imagery, she sent social media messages to Catenacci. The complaint notes that once the woman sent the explicit material, Catenacci admitted to making them and referred to himself negatively. Then he asked the woman to delete them. Some of the videos were taken in Wyocena while others were filmed in a Baraboo home.

Police spoke to the teenager, who said Catenacci had also engaged in unwanted sexual contact.

During a police interview, Catenacci admitted to taking the videos, but denied any allegations that he had sexual contact or had assaulted the teenager. He claimed that people were making false accusations against him.

Catenacci faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 30 years and up to 20 years of extended supervision for the combined charges. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Dec. 14 in Sauk County and appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 21 in Columbia County.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

