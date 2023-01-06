Portage police arrest teen in connection to Tuesday shooter threats

Portage police announced Friday that they have taken a 15-year-old girl into custody as a result of an investigation into active shooter threats Tuesday at Portage High School.

Portage Police Captain Dan Garrigan released a statement informing the public that a “collaborative investigation” between the Portage Community School District and the police department resulted in their apprehension of the teenager early Friday afternoon.

They took the 15-year-old “into custody at the direction of Columbia County Juvenile Intake authorities.” She was taken to a secure juvenile detention facility.

Police are recommending the teen be charged with causing public fear by making terroristic threats as a party to a crime and disorderly conduct. They also recommended the felony charge of "swatting" which is defined by statute as intentionally conveying threatening and false information about attempts to destroy property via explosives, as a party to the crime.

The investigation remains active, Garrigan said, and police anticipate they will arrest others.

It began after police were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by office staff at the high school, who reportedly received a call about an active shooter at the building.

The school resource officer was onsite at the time and worked with staff to secure school entrances. Portage police, Columbia County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were on scene “within minutes,” Garrigan said. They cleared the building and its surrounding grounds.

Officers determined there was no active threat to students or staff members.

“These types of incidents are traumatic to all involved and it is not fair to our students and school staff who expect and deserve to always learn and teach in a safe environment,” Garrigan said. “The Portage Police Department takes any and all reports of potential threats seriously. We will always respond accordingly, investigate and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”