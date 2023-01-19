Portage's Chaos Tackle catching fire with those catching muskellunge

The fishermen went out fishing.

The owner's of Portage's Chaos Tackle went out one morning onto the water. It was a beautiful day. They had their rods, their lures, their bait, in hopes of catching the ferocious beast, the muskellunge.

They threw out their casts. Nothing. They threw them out again. Nothing. The tried again and again and again. They threw out their casts. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing.

For eight hours the men fished. All told, the group of men caught one muskie. One.

"And that was a great day," said Vince DeMarte, co-owner of Chaos Tackle, a one-stop muskie fishing shop, located in the Portage Enterprise Center on Kutzke Road.

Joel Royer, co-owner, agreed. "If you catch one, you can't stop."

The men haven't stopped. They don't plan to. With Trevor Allen also on the Chaos Tackle team, the business is growing.

"We do a lot of online sales," Allen said, "but our location here is pretty awesome for muskie fishermen."

Chaos Tackle has been in operation for over a decade, founded by Rick Albers. He stepped back from day-to-day operations in April 2022 and handed ownership over to DeMarte and Royer. The operation moved into the Portage Enterprise Center in July 2022. After getting their feet wet with familiarizing themselves with the business operations, they're also getting their feet wet catching muskie, or trying to, and helping others do the same.

"It's been named the fish of 10,000 casts," Allen said. "It's the ultimate challenge in freshwater."

The name "muskellunge" — muskie for short — originates from the Ojibwe word maashkinoozhe, meaning "great fish." Great, it is. An apex predator, it is a fighting monster in local lakes and streams.

They leap. They dive. They try and shake the hook. They drag lines underneath the boat. They wrap lines around submerged stumps. They're strong. They're smart. They're big. They'll crack a rod, strip reels. They'll bend hooks and mutilate bait. They'll do everything they can to not be hauled onto the boat.

"Our customers catch the biggest fish using our products," Royer said.

Their products include their top seller, the Medussa lures. Now made in six sizes, Chaos Tackle touts that anglers will have "amazing success with a straight retrieve, pulling, ripping, twitching, and even jigging."

Chaos Tackle also carries Shum Shum Gliders and Big Mama Topwaters; Posseidon 10s and Killer Tails; Bucktails and the Shadillac, a hard swim bait. Not only that, but also casting rods and trolling rods, live bait rods and reels, and much more.

"We want to expand," DeMarte said. "Carry more products. Be a one-stop shop." Allen noted that they have the biggest variety of lures than any muskie company.

Those fishing for muskie may need all the help they can get. Chaos Tackle is there for them. The muskie is a trophy catch. Those caught are often released. One of Wisconsin's prized catches, the muskie helped form many of the state's resort towns. In 1955 the Wisconsin State Legislature proclaimed the muskie as the official state fish.

More world records have landed in Wisconsin than anywhere else on earth. The current world record is a 69 pound, 11 ounce fish taken from the Chippewa Flowage. DeMarte noted that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suggests the next world record fish may come out of Green Bay.

Where do the men of Chaos Tackle fish? Everywhere. Wisconsin has about 775 lakes and streams with thriving muskie populations. Most every lake and river within an hour's drive of Chaos Tackle has muskie.

Silver Lake. Swan Lake. Lake Redstone. The Wisconsin River. The lakes that surround Madison have muskie.

Autumn fishing provides one the best opportunities to catch the largest muskie, but any season is a good one.

"The more you fish," DeMarte said, "the more you'll catch."

One will catch Chaos Tackle, when not out on the water or tending their operation in Portage, at a convention hall. There are a great many fishing expos on their coming calendar.

This weekend they are part of Muskie Expo Chicago, emceed by Tony Grant, co-editor of Musky Hunter Magazine. Chaos Tackle has, or will be, attending expos from Milwaukee to Minnesota, Ohio to New York, showing off their wares while sharing tales of the fish the got away and the fish triumphantly caught.

"Keep casting," DeMarte said for novice fishers. "Put in the time. The next cast could be the big one."

The bigger the fishing, the bigger Chaos Tackle becomes.

The men anxiously await the next time that they'll be able to get back out on the water. They'll throw their cast. They'll do it again and again; the drive to catch, their hearts in it, deeper than the water they ply.