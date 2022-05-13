Possible lunch fee reinstatement, sculptures coming for Baraboo schools

The Baraboo School District is building new items to honor its mascot and memorialize two former district students, along with possibly again charging for student lunches next year.

During the School Board meeting Monday, the board approved a Thunderbird sculpture in the gymnasium at the high school and a memorial bench for the students, who died in a traffic incident in October. Lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year were also discussed, as a federal program allowing the state to provide free lunches for this school year is set to expire at the end of June.

Seamless Summer Option is a program that allowed Wisconsin to provide free meals to students during the summer months when school is not in session, as well as for 2021-22.

Regardless of renewal of the program, lunch prices will be a topic of discussion for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

"Why we may have to look at the prices is because districts are required by the Department of Public Instruction to do a compliance test," said district Director of Business Services Yvette Updike. "It is called PLE, Paid Lunch Equity tool. You have to make sure that school districts aren't receiving more federal aid than what they're collecting on lunch prices."

According to Updike, free lunches for all district students were offered in 2021-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that districts did not have to collect fees for student lunches, as approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Discussions on future lunch prices also involved hypothetical figures for this year. Updike also said that compliance matters for 2022-23 are not released by the state, so any fees approved between now and then would be projections.

Also during the meeting, insurance for students' Chromebooks was raised from $20 to $30. Updike said the current insurance fee was not enough to cover damages to the devices.

New memorials

The Thunderbird sculpture is a gift from the Class of 1971, according to district Director of Communications Liz Crammond. It was approved unanimously by the board on May 9. Mounting and wiring responsibilities will be covered by the district.

Board Vice President Mike Kohlman said that the bronze, three-dimensional sculpture will be mounted to the left of the stage in the high school gym. He added that it will be painted the school's colors (blue and gold), feature LED lighting, and have a thunder sound effect.

"At certain points in the (basketball) game, when the teams come out, the Thunderbird could light up (and) there's a roll of thunder," Kohlman said at the board meeting. "It sounds like a very neat idea."

On Oct. 29, 2021, two district students, Baraboo High School seniors Faith Woods and Adlai Estes, as well as former student Atreyu Ortiz, died when their 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt struck a tree in the town of Fairfield. Two other occupants were treated for serious, but non life-threatening, injuries.

The bench dedicated to the deceased students was unanimously approved and will be built in a grassy area on the west side of the school by the Art Department rooms.