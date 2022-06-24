Poynette woman charged with OWI after interstate collision

A Poynette woman who narrowly escaped injury more than once Tuesday after her sedan T-boned a semi truck on I90/94 in the town of Fairfield has been charged with her 9th offense of drunken driving.

Laura Louise Parrish, 58, appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Judge Wendy Klicko set a $1,500 cash bond. Conditions of the bail include absolute sobriety and prohibit Parrish from possessing alcohol or entering a business that has the primary purpose of selling alcohol.

Parrish faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and 10 years of extended supervision on charges of her 9th OWI and driving with a prohibited alcohol content. She also faces misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license.

According to the criminal complaint, Parrish was almost struck by a speeding state trooper responding to the crash as she was walking in the eastbound lane of traffic. The white sedan she had been driving was wedged underneath the semi. As officers arrived, they saw Parrish walking away from the crash to begin hitchhiking.

Officers spoke to Parrish, who responded to questions about where she had been with “It doesn’t matter” and “Take me to jail.” They found a bottle of vodka in her purse.

Witnesses said they heard Parrish say she wasn’t “going back to jail” as she removed items from her car and began running away. A trooper at the scene watched as Parrish attempted to flag down vehicles, but none stopped for her. The driver of the semi trailer said Parrish had been weaving from side to side until it looked like she lost control of the vehicle and hit his trailer.

According to court records, Parrish is previously from Dane. She has been convicted of drunken driving and driving with a revoked license in Wisconsin and in Florida. Her convictions dates include June 1990, August 1994, April 1997, two in September 1999, two in May 2004 and January 2017.

Parrish is scheduled to return to court Aug. 26.

