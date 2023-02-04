A driver was reported seriously injured after a crash just after 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said an initial investigation found that a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving north along U.S. Highway 12 when the driver slowed down while approaching Sauk Prairie Road in the town of Prairie du Sac.

A 2011 Freightliner semi truck was heading in the same direction and slowed in response. While the driver of the semi attempted to drive around the pickup, both trucks collided, ending up in the ditch at the intersection.

The semi driver was uninjured but the driver of the pickup was seriously injured. Because of the injuries, the driver was taken to nearby Sauk Prairie Hospital before being later flown to UW Hospital in Madison via Med Flight.

Meister said the crash remains under investigation.

