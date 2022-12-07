 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prairie du Sac man charged with sexual assault of child

A Prairie Du Sac man was recently charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing his genitals to a child.

Quintin D. Lemelin, 17, faces maximum imprisonment of more than 26 years and extended supervision of 17 years for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a child from 11 to 12 years old at the time that he was 15.

According to the criminal complaint:

The child told a mandatory reporter about the assaults and the Sauk County Department of Human Services conducted an interview of the child July 12.

The child told Sauk County Det. Clay Lins and a social worker with Child Protective Services that Lemelin put his hands down the child’s pants and assaulted the child in one instance. In another, he forced a sexual act. The child reported more than one allegation of Lemelin’s unwanted touching and kissing as well as a separate incident during which he attempted to coerce the child into a sexual act, exposing his penis.

The same detective and social worker interviewed Lemelin Aug. 18 at the sheriff’s office. Lemelin denied anything sexual happened between the two and, at one point, claimed the child had a crush on him. After continued questioning, Lemelin admitted there had been sexual contact between the two but that he had been uncomfortable in the face of the child’s advances, not the other way around.

“It should be noted, according to Quintin’s driver’s license, he was 6 feet tall and weighed 225 pounds,” Lins wrote in the report. “I pointed out to Quintin that (the child) was under 100 pounds.”

The detective noted that if Lemelin had wanted to stop the child during these alleged advances, he could have and it was not as if the child “manhandled him.” Lemelin eventually admitted to the sex act occurring, but claimed he did not remember if he had violated the child during another interaction.

Lemelin is scheduled to make an initial appearance Dec. 21 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

