Preaching positivity: Encouraging coaching style at heart of Dale Gray's magical 33-year career

The best coaches find their own signature coaching style to push their players’ buttons and draw the most out of them.

Some are more disciplinarian, barking orders with an in-your-face style of authority much akin to legendary college men’s basketball coach Bob Knight. Others are more of the soft-spoken type, like Wisconsin football’s own Paul Chryst, who’s cool, even-keel demeanor keeps players at ease.

Dale Gray created his own style of coaching during his time leading the Wisconsin Dells high school softball team centered around one thing: positivity.

“The word positive was the most important word to each of us,” Gray said of his players and staff.

“What we really worked on with the kids was the idea, and I worked with my other coaches, was that the thing I wanted coached was each of us be positive.”

That approach centered on encouragement yielded plenty of positive results and impacted countless lives for 33 years and will now leave a lasting legacy following Gray’s recent resignation after just over three decades.

The magical run dating back to 1990 included 18 winning seasons, five South Central Conference championships, nine regional titles, a pair of WIAA state tournament appearances and the Chiefs’ lone state championship in 1995.

Those numbers are all the more remarkable given Gray, a 2019 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, had no intention of coaching high school softball had it not been for the prodding of former Wisconsin Dells athletic director Tom Collins. Following the resignation of the entire Chiefs staff after the 1988 season, in November of that same year while visiting his wife, Anita, who worked at the school, Gray was approached by Collins about taking over as the new softball coach.

Gray initially rebuffed Collins but mere months later, he was given a contract proclaiming him the new coach and the rest as they say is history.

“I was shocked I got offered the job because I really never thought I’d be at that level at the high school. But Tom Collins just said ‘No teacher wants it and I know you can coach,’” Gray said. “He was a good friend of mine and he just said ‘No teacher wants it and I know of no one else.’

“I guess 33 years later, no one else had wanted it,” he added with a chuckle.

While coaching at the high school level wasn’t even in Gray’s wildest dreams, he was no coaching novice having helped at the youth level coaching his daughters, Tammy and Ginny.

Slow start picks up steam

Things weren’t exactly rosy right away however as the Chiefs mustered just a 6-30 record over Gray’s first two seasons. It was after that when Gray’s push for positivity truly started to take hold.

Wisconsin Dells slowly rounded a corner, posting four straight winning seasons, all 10 games above .500, including a pair of SCC titles and three regional crowns. It wasn’t until the 1995 year that the program reached new heights, albeit after a shaky start.

The Chiefs opened the season just 1-5 and quickly dropped one from their ranks after the team’s co-captain alongside Dale’s younger daughter, Ginny, was kicked off the team for violating the team’s rule of missing three practices.

“I said ‘No, that’s the rule. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re setting an example for all of the other players by not being there,’” he said.

Wisconsin Dells promptly went 7-0 the following week, including a perfect 3-0 day at the Poynette Tournament, defeating the Pumas — then Indians — Hartland Arrowhead and Waukesha North. The Chiefs were hardly finished as they went on to lose just one game the rest of the season, ultimately finishing 19-6 and capturing the school’s first, and to date only, Division 2 state championship with a 3-2 win over New Richmond.

The Chiefs added another SCC title and regional championship the following spring in 1996 and made a state return in 1997. The program’s successes slowed from there — Wisconsin Dells won just two SCC titles and three regional championships in the final 24 years of Gray’s career, with the most recent regional title coming last year — but one thing never wavered.

At the heart of that 1995 title team, and every team following those first two seasons, was Gray’s positive approach.

“That was the big thing, and we didn’t want any hollering at the girls if they made a mistake; we wanted to be positive with them and we wanted to make sure we were positive with the parents,” he said.

“As coaches, we needed to be positive with the umpiring, but the coaching was the big thing. That’s the one thing I wanted to start with because I knew we wouldn’t be able to teach positivity to the kids if we weren’t positive as coaches.”

Paying positivity forward

He’s not kidding either.

Current Portage head coach Connie Wampler and Gray’s successor, Michelle Skipchak, both played four years under Gray and were part of the Chiefs’ state title team in 1995. They’ll tell you firsthand, how courteous Gray was.

“I think we all felt as players that coach focused on positivity during my playing days and the 16 seasons I spent working under him,” Skipchak said. “I do not think that negativity is in Dale’s nature.”

Wampler added: “I made a mistake one time and I remember him yelling at me and saying ‘Get over it. We’ve got more people on the bench.’ But that happened one time in four years that I had known him He always was there to teach us and keep us in that positive outlook.”

That good-hearted nature is something Wampler has carried with her since taking over the reins of the Warriors, and what Skipchak continues to carry on with her as she now takes over the Chiefs. But it’s not just that positivity Gray’s former pupils are implementing in their respective coaching ventures.

On top of his mellow disposition, Wampler said Gray made a habit of getting the most out of all of his players, regardless of where they were on the diamond.

“He helped us learn positions we’ve never played before and I feel like that was something I have taken from him; it doesn’t matter if you’ve been an infielder your whole life, if I need you to play outfield, we’ll teach you to play outfield,” Wampler said. “That’s exactly what Dale did; he put people in positions they were successful at and kept working at things until they were perfected, honestly.”

Meanwhile, Skipchak said she plans to follow Gray’s example of knowing “the importance of being a class act.”

“Being good people and a good representative of the Wisconsin Dells softball program,” she said.

She’ll do so with a new staff replete with three other former players who learned firsthand how helpful being constructive can be. It’s what Gray made sure to keep during his tenure, and something he knows wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for his colleagues and players themselves.

“I want to thank them all because they all bought in on it and they made the team one team. It’s not about me, it’s about the young ladies because they’re the ones that bought into everything and all the other people that coached along with me,” he said. “We were a coaching unit as a coaching unit; that’s how it is. It has nothing to do with me being super; we did it together.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.