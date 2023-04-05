Janet Protasiewicz handily defeated challenger Daniel Kelly in their highly publicized Wisconsin Supreme Court race and also won in Sauk County.

Protasiewicz carried the normally close county by 3,277 votes, 11,751-8,474, including significant majorities in all four of the county's larger municipal areas (Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk City/Prairie du Sac, Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells).

The county, following suit with the rest of the state, voted overwhelmingly in favor of two state constitutional amendments regarding cash bail and conditional release for charged individuals prior to convictions based upon criminal history. The cash bail amendment passed with a margin of more than 2-to-1 (12,811-6,360) and the conditional release measure earned 12,191 "yes" votes to 6,568 against.

Another referendum question, which was one of public opinion, asked whether or not able-bodied, childless people should show proof of employment search prior to receiving government assistance. The county voted even more in favor of this, with a landslide margin of 15,711-3,763.