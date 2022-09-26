Public opinion split over downtown Baraboo development proposal

Opinions were split between a number of public speakers during a recent Baraboo Plan Commission meeting to review conceptual plans for a 48,200-square-foot development downtown.

“Our privacy will be completely gone,” said Mike Devries, of 410 Birch St., which would neighbor the development. “It will be made up of businesses and apartments and it will be towering over our home.”

Peter Bildsten, a retired banking regulator, said the potential revenue such a project would bring is ideal.

“This is the best thing we could ever hope for,” Bildsten said. “We still have a beautiful, old downtown. This does not destroy anything; it adds to it.”

The agenda item was not to approve the project, but to consider a conceptual development plan as part of the process to rezone the area for an eventual planned development west of Broadway Street between Second and Third Avenue, which is step two in the planned development process outlined by city code.

As Plan Commission members review the concept plan, they will provide nonbinding feedback to the developers. If commissioners approve of the conceptual plan, the developer is then allowed to proceed with steps three and four.

In step three, the developer has to provide a draft of the general development plan packet to city staff, who review the packet for completeness before adding the item to the Plan Commission agenda for the following month.

The packet for a development like the proposed apartments and commercial space has to include: a location map shown on the Baraboo Land Use Plan Map; a general written description of the proposed planned development which outlines the general mix of dwelling unit types and a statement explaining why a zoning change is being proposed; a general development plan drawing measuring 11-by-17 inches with a general conceptual plan drawing showing the location of major public streets and private drives; a landscaping plan; and a signage plan.

Step four of the planned development process calls for the submission of a specific implementation plan, which can be submitted at the same time as the general development plan if commissioners have no objections to the initial conceptual plan. Developers are also required to submit a stormwater management plan.

Approval of a conceptual plan does not mean developers will be able to begin demolishing property and constructing new buildings immediately, said City Administrator Casey Bradley.

“That’s a long way off,” Bradley said. “This is how a project starts.”

Initial plans show a plan for the redevelopment of most of the block east of Birch Street and west of Broadway Street between Second and Third Avenue near the downtown square, with the exception of the southeast corner, two homes on the western side next to the alley and commercial spaces within the 200 block of Third Ave.

The proposal to redevelop what is currently the McGann Furniture building, a number of aging residences and open lot space shows a mix of commercial buildings at the ground level topped with one- and two-bedroom apartments. In total, there would be 172 units.

Plans outline three buildings, one spanning 14,900 square feet in the northeast corner, a second 5,700-square foot space in the northwest corner and a third spanning 20,400 square feet in the southwest edge along Second Avenue. The northern section will have surface parking lots and south of the alley, there is a proposed underground parking garage, which Bradley said will mean there could be expanded parking in that section of downtown rather than diminished as some people expressed during public comment.

Casey McGann, owner of McGann Furniture, 201 Third Ave., said he believes the proposed development will benefit the city and has passed over other offers in the past because he did not believe they would be a positive addition.

“I love Baraboo too,” McGann said. “If I didn’t believe this project was good for this community, I’m not investing in it.”

Another point of contention is the nearby building which housed the Moeller Brothers’ Baraboo Carriage and Wagon Works, built in the 1880s. The brothers were enlisted by their cousins, the Ringlings, to create heavy duty wagons and elaborate wagons for the circus. Their other cousins, the Gollmars, also had a circus for which the Moellers made wagons. The business was sold in 1916. A Ford dealership followed, purchased by Bildsten’s father in 1954. Bildsten said his father found it hard to sell in the 1970s, in part, because of the condition of the aging Moeller building attached to it. The law firm at 221 Third Ave. has been there for more than 15 years.

Sauk County Historical Society Director Paul Wolter warned the city against potentially destroying a space used in circus history, which could be used for that purpose again in the future. Buildings along Second Avenue and Birch Street are part of the Baraboo Downtown Historic District.

“We only get one shot at saving history, ” Wolter said. “Once it is gone, it is gone forever.”

Ald. Kathleen Thurow spoke as a private citizen when she said preservation of some kind to indicate wagons were built there would be best.

As for the remembrance of the business, McGann said there was a plaque hung in 1985 which could be installed in a similar place after the redevelopment is finished. He pointed out that there has not been much interest in the site as a historical landmark.

“That plaque is going to be in the same damn site it is now because I totally understand the tradition of the Ringlings and the Moellers and I respect it,” McGann said. “I have never had one person come into my store and go, ‘Can you show me where that Ringling wagon thing was?’”