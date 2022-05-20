Public provides input on upcoming road project

Roughly two dozen people filed in between three detailed posters in Baraboo City Hall on Wednesday to hear more about a project set for 2024 to overhaul 2.5 miles of State Highway 33 in West Baraboo and the city of Baraboo.

Consultant Project Manager Brett Peterson, who outlined the project during a presentation at the public input meeting, said the aim of the work is to update a corridor which does not work for its daily traffic flow.

“The existing conditions under this four-lane highway, it does not address existing and future traffic problems,” Peterson said. “One of the big issues on this corridor is the high rate of rear-end, angle and side-swipe crashes. A lot of that is due to the left-turning vehicles taking a turn in what is designated as a turn lane.”

This project will span from West Mulberry Street to County Highway T, or Taft Avenue, at the eastern edge of the city. It will be a noticeable shift from the current design of the roadway, which is four lanes of traffic. The work will turn them into three lanes instead, with a Two-Way Left-Turn Lane (TWLTL) in the center. There will be one lane of through-traffic going both directions with a middle TWLTL lane outlined in a yellow line to be used solely for making left turns.

Peterson said the design is based on a corridor study of the highway from 2017, which assessed traffic safety and looked to find ways to improve the road between Portage and Baraboo.

Gregory Brecka, southwest region project manager from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said the pavement is deteriorating and needs to be addressed — regardless of the change in design — after an attendee indicated a bypass should be constructed instead.

“This road is in bad shape now,” Brecka said. “We’ve got to do something in the next couple years to address the pavement. Even if a bypass was 10 years out, which it’s not, we have to get something going here.”

Part of the work is slated to include improvements to “substandard utilities,” the planners said, and to update pedestrian curb ramps that are not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. There will be no additional traffic lights than the ones already in place, though planners said they would evaluate whether a left arrow should be added to the traffic lights at the East Street intersection after being questioned by Baraboo City Council member Kathleen Thurow.

There will be some pedestrian “islands” in the medians at certain intersections to provide more safety for people walking across the street, which Peterson said according to the study, sees more than 9,500 vehicles daily.

“Safety operations was a critical part of that, not just for vehicles but for pedestrians as well,” Peterson said. “There’s a lot of people crossing the highway there who now have to cross four lanes versus basically just one. That gives them a spot for refuge.”

Resident feedback

Keri Olson, of Baraboo, said she is an avid walker who covers about 8 miles daily. Because of her path, she sees a lot of drivers who are distracted that concern her while she crosses the street. Olson said she felt the project plan was impressive and she was glad to see the public being listened to in the time leading up to its beginning.

“In theory, I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Olson said. “We just have to be careful as pedestrians.”

One cause for concern would be drivers using the turn-only lane to maneuver around the vehicle ahead of them that’s turning right, which could not only cause accidents with other cars but could put pedestrians in danger.

Attendees asked questions about everything from sidewalk replacement to the plans to relocate mailboxes as a way to reduce the exposure of United States Postal Service worker vehicles to the flowing traffic.

There were concerns about whether the design was the best option or if it would reduce traffic accidents. Baraboo Director of Public Works Tom Pinion said he felt the studies were sound.

“I’m convinced that this will work more efficiently than before,” Pinion said in reaction to the questions about whether enforcement of speed limits would be a better solution.

Going forward

Currently, project planners aim to finish real estate acquisitions and finalize design plans between now and the end of 2023.

Part of the work will be to help ensure businesses remain open and thriving despite the interruption of the roadway where customers access businesses. The road will be open to local traffic only, and residents will likely use other residential streets to get around town. Access to all businesses will be maintained, the planners said.

Peterson noted that a program through the DOT called “In This Together” will help provide options for ensuring the success of all businesses during the disruption.

The project is slated to begin in spring of 2024, with the first phase focused on the intersection with Taft Avenue. Peterson said there is potential to begin that work in the fall of 2023 to speed up the work and have the road open for local residents to use as a detour. Work is scheduled to be completed in the late fall of 2024.

