Imagine it's a beautiful day and you pull into Fox Hill RV Resort and Campground. It's just a handful of miles from Wisconsin Dells and a handful of miles from Baraboo.

It feels like a million miles away, though, because it's so relaxing there. That's all you want as you drive onto the 70-acre property: to relax, have fun with your family, to perhaps become friends with the guests in the cabin next to yours. Or to get to know the wind in the trees and the birds that sing in them. Or to get to know your family, and yourself, a little bit better.

You get out of your car, take a deep breath, and feel the real world — the world just beyond the acreage you just entered — melt away. You left that place and here, at Fox Hill, you've entered someplace else, some sort of warm Wisconsin bliss.

"We are part of the community," said Aaron Eickhorst, the owner, who lives on the site with his wife and two children. "We are a community bond. We are a big piece in this area's puzzle." He continued, "The puzzle is a beautiful picture of what Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells is."

You're eager now, as Eickhorst's guest, to feel some of that Wisconsin bliss. There's bocce ball, shuffleboard, a giant game of Jenga. There are nature trails, a large playground, the Wisconsin Dells' largest outdoor swimming pond. There are dog parks on the property. Four, in fact. There is a nine-hole disc golf course. There's a game room. There is a basketball court, pickleball, fire pits for s'mores and, next to the resort, the 12-hole Fairfield Hills Golf Course and Range. Fox Hill is the only campground in Wisconsin with a 12-hole golf course next door. There are hammocks for snoozing, tables to play ping pong, a foam pit for the youngsters, campsites, RV sites, and lots of cozy cabins.

This wonderland is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year in grand style. Plans are afoot for an RC track; a fishing pond, angling to be the largest of its kind in Wisconsin Dells; and a new building named the Fox Den, set to open on Memorial Day weekend.

The Fox Den will be a music venue, snack bar, game room, coffee bar, and more, serving craft beer and tasty cocktails. It's a place one can order a pulled-pork sandwich and an alcoholic slushy. It's a place children can get waffle cones and a bucket of donuts.

"We want you to experience the other side of the Dells," Eickhorst said, "and, equally, we want you to experience the other side of Baraboo."

The grounds officially open their 2023 season the weekend of April 21.

"We'll take care of you," Eickhorst said, because he not only works there, he lives there. It's a family affair and has been since the beginning.

What was once a cattle yard became a campground on May 25, 1973. There were three owners of Fox Hill before the Eickhorst family took it over in 2019.

The original owner still lives right outside the property; down the road a piece.

The road for Eickhorst to Fox Hill has been a long, fruitful, and fun one. Born in Racine, he's lived the camping life his entire life. His parents were in the campground business and it's all Eickhorst has ever known.

He's thankful for it. "It gives you a fun perspective," he said of the grounds' Wisconsin backwoods resort vibe.

It's fun, but also contemplative. He likes the seasons, the quiet, the trees, and the rolling hills. He was stunned, recently, when the Aurora Borealis shimmered over the property. He likes being a host.

An older couple walk up to him on a recent visit.

"We're super excited," the woman said to Eickhorst of their coming adventures. "Is it OK to see the site we reserved?" Their reservation isn't until weeks from now. "This is our first trip of the year," she exclaimed, "and we have our favorite site here. We can't wait."

"Awesome," Eickhorst said and then showed them around.

Reader's Digest awarded Fox Hill Wisconsin's No. 1 campground. So did Trip Advisor. Bring Fido said it was Wisconsin's No. 1 campground for dogs. The campground was recently nominated for the Governor's Tourism Award. Lux Life gave the resort its 2022 award for most hospitable RV park and camping venue.

"We're family," Eickhorst said, and he's right. It's as good a time as any to light a fire, pull up a chair, put a marshmallow on a stick and watch it toast in the embers. It's a good time to make a memory there, just one of the thousands of memories made for the past 50 years here.

