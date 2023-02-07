Eight individuals are vying for three open seats on Baraboo School District’s Board of Education in the spring primary.

The primary will be held on Feb. 21 and the election will be held on April 4. Those elected will begin their tenure on April 24. The term of office for a school board member is three years.

The News Republic recently sent out a brief questionnaire, via email, to those running. Their responses are below (edited for space and clarity).

Amy DeLong, 53, family physician at Ho-Chunk Nation House of Wellness Clinic

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

I have lived in Baraboo for the last 19+ years. I have 3 children (now young adults), all of whom attended Baraboo public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

I was on the school district’s wellness committee for about 4 years that ended in 2020 due to the pandemic. I was also a part of the East School Parent Support Group many years ago.

I currently serve as the school district’s medical advisor.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

What the school board is doing right: supporting students, teachers, and staff in general. My understanding is that being a school board member is a true time commitment: meetings twice monthly plus participation in a subcommittee. The compensation does not match the requisite time and effort. So the school board members are carrying out these responsibilities because they are strong supporters of our school district and community. I appreciate that.

The school board could be improved by having representatives from marginalized families and communities. I am Ho-Chunk and plan to represent Ho-Chunk families and my community. I would also support other families from marginalized communities.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

I have decided to run because I now have the time to dedicate to the school district. As a parent and community member, I have experienced both the strengths and weaknesses of the school district. I believe Baraboo has a lot to offer new and present families and I want to ensure that it remains that way by strengthening our schools.

If voted in, one of my goals would be to represent families from marginalized communities. More than anything, I want all students to feel welcome and accepted at school so that they can get the most out of their education and achieve their full potential.

Angela Hanley, 52, chiropractor, present owner of Gateway Wellness Center of Baraboo

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

I was on the Strategic Planning Committee from 2018-19. From 2004 to 2008 I was a board member and worked in development with the Baraboo Public Charter School. I am the parent of two BHS graduates and two current students (a sophomore and a senior). I’ve volunteered with concessions, field trips, classroom health and career presentations, and have helped Baraboo Student Food Pantries with fundraising, planning, and support.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

Since 2019 I have served as a board member for Project Somos Children’s Village in Guatemala. This organization offers educational and health care support to school aged children and their families in the region of Tecpan, Guatemala, one of the poorest regions in the world. Through initiatives like Farm-to-Table education, a community food pantry, preschool programming, after school programs, and mental health services, Project Somos keeps children in school longer and seeks to improve the physical and mental health of students and their families. They have an on-site medical facility which hosts medical, dental, and spinal care to the children, their families, as well as to the staff of the project. One of their main objectives is to bring parental participation into their children’s education, something that is very lacking in Guatemala in general.

In 2017 I founded a non-profit, Children’s Health Advocacy International, with the purpose of supporting children’s access to health care, nutrition and education, both locally and internationally. Since 2016, I have traveled regularly with medical and chiropractic teams to provide health care to women and children in rural communities who would otherwise rarely have access, and continue to do so presently. My nonprofit has served as the fiscal sponsor for the Baraboo School District Student Food Pantries so that they could receive donations from Second Harvest.

In past years I volunteered extensively for the Boys and Girls Club, providing free spinal care as well as nutritional and health education sessions.

All of my activities in volunteering or in nonprofit work has been with the goal of creating more equitable access to health care, nutrition, and education in areas where access is limited, because it is my belief that all children must be given the opportunity to achieve their highest potential — and that students themselves should be the ones to set and pursue that vision.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

In my opinion, the school board has been a respectful and responsible steward of our district. The board members’ interactions with each other, as well as with students and the public has served as a model of intentional, informed leadership. However, I feel strongly that there can be more done to support and retain good teachers, while also maintaining a culture of respect and acceptance at all levels of our schools. More attention needs to be given to the mental and physical wellbeing of both teachers and students, and especially nutritional offerings and education of the school community. With childhood obesity rapidly becoming a public health crisis, I believe we have a responsibility to do more to support and educate our district’s children and families.

Additionally, while Baraboo students already benefit greatly from collaboration with the higher education institutions of our area, I believe we can do more to promote programming between our district and those institutions to the benefit of our students. There are currently limited options for students who have pursued advanced placement or honors work in areas such as art, business and language arts.

I’d also give attention to programming that increases students' experiences in the creative arts, both performing arts and studio art. Baraboo creative educators are beyond dedicated, and more support for their departments would mean expanded opportunity for students to access creative learning that aids brain development and social engagement.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

I feel that having my own children move through this system, combined with being a business owner and healthcare provider in Baraboo for more than two decades, I have a broad range of experience and perspective to offer our school district. My children have experienced nearly all aspects of education in this district: they have attended the public charter school in 2007-08, homeschooling, private school and all levels of the public schools from grade 3 to 12. As a result, our family has a unique perspective of what the available educational systems have to offer to the children and families of this community, as well as some of the challenges and shortcomings.

My goals would be to add a logical, discerning, and respectful voice to an already well-balanced and functioning board. As an alternative care practitioner, I feel I have an understanding of the varied concerns of many of our community members - across much of the political and philosophical spectrum - and I believe I have the ability to respect multiple points of view while also balancing emerging health science, developmental science, as well as bringing strong ethic of public service to the position. As a health care provider I have experience and training regarding pediatric developmental and neurological milestones, in-depth nutritional education, and training in trauma-informed care, all of which could serve our district as we move forward from the past five years of repeated stressors to our district and community.

Most importantly, I hope to inspire a strong core vision of teacher support. Baraboo needs educators who are valued and rewarded for excellence. I’d focus on teacher retention and development, and putting creativity and innovation more into the hands of teachers. In support of both teachers and students, I believe that expectations for student behavior need to be clarified and bolstered. Classrooms have become a scene of constant disruption and disrespect, and teachers have been disempowered to the point of an inability to convey information. The Baraboo School District must focus on becoming a culture of respect and of responsible behavior, for all of its students and staff. This will be imperative for both teacher and resident attraction to our community, and for retaining the wealth of talent that Baraboo already has.

Tim Heilman, Incumbent, 66, mathematics instructor at Madison College

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

I was a math teacher at Baraboo Junior High School from 1980 to 1997. I then moved to the high school and was a math teacher at Baraboo High School from 1998 to 2011. I presently teach at Madison College, am a member of the Baraboo School Board, and volunteer as a coach for Baraboo Girls’ Basketball and as a Math Tutor at ABE Elementary.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

I was a Math Team advisor and sports coach at both Baraboo Junior High School and Baraboo High School. I also served as the Key Club advisor at Baraboo High School. I have not held any other elected or appointed positions other than the Baraboo School Board.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

I see the current school board as being a very dedicated and well-functioning unit with a very intense and vested interest in doing what is in the absolute best interest of the students, staff and community of the Baraboo School District. While we do not always agree on every item that comes to the table, as a group we are able to have in-depth and civil discussions about what is best for our schools. We also continue to have discussions about board operations and ways to make the work that we do more effective and efficient. I would hope that we would continue to have these discussions and make changes where needed.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

I first ran for the school board six years ago. After teaching in the district for 31 years, I wanted to find a way to stay involved in the educational process in Baraboo. One of my goals as a school board member was to try to build a sense of trust and respect between the staff and the school board as well as between the community and the school board. I believe that we are moving in the right direction in achieving this goal, but we still have more work to do. Getting people to trust, respect and cooperate with one another is essential to developing and executing the district’s strategic plan for the coming years.

James Heyn, 46, attorney in private practice

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

I have two children currently attending Baraboo High School, and another who graduated from BHS in 2022. I ran for school board in last spring's election cycle.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

I am a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Baraboo. I am a board member and past president of the Baraboo Soccer Club.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

I have no doubt the current board members are all well-intentioned, but the end result of their policy prescriptions is that the district "meets few expectations." [WI DPI 21-22 Report Card] In other words, the result of district leadership is failure.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

Not only does the most recent WI DPI Report Card show our schools are failing our children, previous report cards show a worrying trend is in the wrong direction. We need a different approach to leadership in the district.

Paul Kujak, Incumbent, court bailiff for the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department; Williams Lawn Service

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

I’ve taught seventh grade civics for 36 years and coached high school baseball for 38 years in the Baraboo School District.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

I am a current school board member and also president of the Baraboo Police Department Commission.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

The current board has been committed to equity in providing students with many different avenues to foster their growth emotionally, socially, physically and academically. The district has also shown fiscal responsibility during a time of challenging revenue constraints.

There is no doubt that the number one concern for the district is to improve our state report card scores. I am confident in saying that there is not a single board member, administrator, or staff member that feels our scores are acceptable. This is not a situation that was created overnight and thus will not be fixed overnight. I am confident that with a collaborative effort from everyone in the district as well as in the community that we will bring our scores back to the level that we had grown to be accustomed to.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

The first two years of my three year term were dominated by COVID issues. Just in the last year we have now been able to get back to a greater degree of normalcy which in turn has allowed us to focus more on the educational well-being of our district. I would like to continue to be a part of that.

Steve Paske, 60, retired

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

Three children attended school in the district, most recently in 2020. I have been attending committee and board meetings for the past 18 months.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

I worked in student services for UW-Baraboo/Sauk County prior to it becoming UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County. I also worked for Baraboo Habitat for Humanity.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

They work well together, but there needs to be room for innovative thought and approaches.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

I want to bring a fresh perspective to the board with a goal of creating positive change through new approaches to district leadership.

Gwynne Peterson, Incumbent, 73, retired

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

I currently hold a position as a member of the Baraboo School District School Board. I have two grown sons, who came through the Baraboo School District. One is a software engineer for Getty, Inc. The other is in law school. I serve on the personnel committee and was most recently the Baraboo School Board delegate to the delegate assembly at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards state convention.

I worked in education in the Baraboo School District from January 1975 to June 2006. I began my career here when I developed the middle level adolescent program for students with learning disabilities and emotional disabilities at Baraboo Junior High, grades 7, 8, and 9 in the building that is currently the Civic Center. I moved from there into administration at the middle level in Baraboo as associate principal and then principal. I served as principal of the junior high for 12 years as we successfully transitioned into a grade 6-7-8 middle school in 1997. I finished my educational career in Baraboo as director of Special Education and Pupil Services for six years from 2000 to 2006. I retired from the Baraboo School District in 2006.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

I have volunteered at the Baraboo Boys and Girls Club, driven for Baraboo Meals on Wheels, and tutored adults in English as a Second Language. I have also served as a member of the church council at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church here in Baraboo, and I have coordinated the food for their funeral lunches in the past. I am currently a member of the Baraboo United Fund Board of Directors. I also tutored a young individual in the past to help him prepare for testing at MATC. After retiring from the Baraboo School District, I worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as a REACH mentor. This was a three-year state grant that provided mentors to assist districts who participated in improving education for all children. After that, I worked for CESA 5 (Cooperative Educational Services Agency 5) as an itinerant Special Education Director for the school districts of Almond Bancroft, Rio, and Randolph in Wisconsin for three years. As part of being a member of the Baraboo School, District School Board, I am a member of the CESA 5 Board of Control, and I volunteer at East school during their lunch periods.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

In the three years that I have served, I have seen the school board move toward data-based decision making, an emphasis on increasing student achievement and closing the achievement gaps that currently exist with students of color and unique ethnic diversities, and creating an accepting environment in our school buildings where all students experience a sense of belonging. Philosophically, I believe these are all focuses that will continue to provide successful educational experiences for our students. The district and the school board currently incorporate goals which are measurable and realistic, and which set timelines so that the goals can be monitored and assessed as to whether they are met. I would like to see the board not only focus on student achievement as measured by the annual DPI report cards, but the growth of student achievement for all students. This should, in turn, result in closing the achievement gaps that I mentioned. I believe the school board must continue to emphasize the importance of safety for all students and staff in our school buildings and work toward providing a safe environment for education.

Our current school board continues to support our superintendent and his efforts to attract quality educators, and retain those that we have currently in our district. Retention of staff is extremely important for accomplishing long-term goals that necessitate change within our educational system, as research has proven that successfully accomplishing change takes anywhere from 3 to 5 years, if not longer, within any system.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

Three years ago, I decided to run for the Baraboo School Board because I very much wanted to be directly involved in the education of our youth. Having had a health issue in 2012, a stroke, I was not able to continue my work in education. After many volunteering experiences and a great deal of rehabilitation, I felt, in 2020, that I was once again able to commit to working with students and staff in the Baraboo school district and assure myself and others that my efforts would be high quality and have a positive influence on the youth in our town. I was then elected to the school board.

I hope very much to continue working for my community in this role. I believe in the direction that our new superintendent has indicated he would like to lead our district. I am committed to helping all students succeed in achieving grade level status or above in all areas of their education. I am also committed to contributing to the goal of once again, creating a school district that teachers and all educational staff, parents, and students want to be a part of. By working together, we can create a district worthy of a strong sense of pride, and where our students, staff, overall community, and teachers have a strong desire to remain and be advocates for the Baraboo School District.

Joey Rivas, 43, energy consultant specializing in LED lighting for businesses

What are your ties in regard to the school district?

I have three children in the Baraboo School District. One in BHS, one in JYMS, and my youngest attends GLW. Upon moving to the Baraboo School District, I have been involved with the Baraboo Youth Football League as well as being a middle school football coach. I have been an assistant coach for a local Baraboo AAU basketball team, and Den and Pack Leader for Baraboo Cub Scouts Pack 377.

Have you held any positions (political, non-profit, or otherwise) that you’d like to mention?

I have not previously held any position in the school district.

What is the current school board doing right? What would you like to see improved?

I think the current school board has done their best in caring for students and their feelings but in that process, they have continued to fail them in the metrics used by the DPI.

Why did you decide to run? What goals do you have if voted in?

While having several conversations with parents, teachers, coaches, and students in the district expressing our shared concerns with the policies of our current School Board and administration, I was encouraged to run and be the voice of “the silent majority” of the community.

For more information on voting in the spring primary, visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.