Quilter opens Baraboo retreat center

Ellen Smith, of Somerset, had one word to sum up the newly designed retreat center 8th and East in Baraboo after being invited by her friend and owner, Linda Gumz.

“Awesome,” Smith said.

Gumz, of Endeavor, farms near Baraboo with her husband, Richard, who helped her redesign the space that formerly served as part floral shop, part garden and gift shop, at the corner of 8th and East streets.

“It’s a nice solid, old building, and it needed a little bit of love,” Gumz said.

The former garage space at the back of the building is bright, lit with warehouse lighting that can be adjusted. Two panels to pin designs were already hung on the wall, easily removable for an event like a party, when the tables holding sewing machines and craft materials are removed. The walls are lined with white boards, and the ceilings have new beams. New white fence lines the property boundary, and a black iron fence faces 8th Street, providing a view for those sitting out amongst flowers on the patio.

The style is farmhouse with a modern twist, a setting for visitors of all kinds, which Gumz said is the goal. She dreamed up the business after visiting quilting retreats. The space can serve as a mini conference center, she said, with the benefit of communal sleeping rooms, which can accommodate 12 people on site.

“I would like to have small gatherings,” Gumz said, noting that the capacity is 49 people. “The beauty of this is that it’s a place to stay, but it’s also a place they can do something else in.”

All sorts of ideas have been brought to her, from yoga or floral arrangement classes to a wedding shower weekend and even graduation parties.

“I’m really open for ideas,” Gumz said. “It’s a beautiful space, it’s a big space, it’s well lit. The more things we can use it for, the better.”

While the aim is to blend into the residential neighborhood, Gumz said the goal is to provide an entertaining space for visitors of all kinds. There is no specific purpose for the building, and that is fine with Gumz.

“I think people are still trying to figure out what we are,” Gumz said. “It’s kind of hard to say exactly what we are because I think we can be so many things. I want to be respectful of the neighbors and I don’t necessarily want a rage going on in here, but a nice party would be fine.”

Gumz, who been quilting for more than 30 years, began by sewing. Running a farm and raising a child meant she was not quilting constantly, setting aside the time for special occasions, like weddings.

After having more free time, she took a class offered by Madison Area Technical College in Montello and honed her abilities. Once Gumz eased into the hobby, she began attending quilting retreats, where like-minded creators could gather and spend a few days at a time honing their craft. Most of the locations are “out in the country,” Gumz said, but once she visited one in a city, it seemed like a plausible idea to bring to Baraboo.

One of those events is where Gumz met Smith and Marie Polzin, of Cadott, two years ago. They were two friends who visited for a soft opening at 8th and East over the weekend. The space is more accommodating, and the accessibility is beneficial for those in their older years, they said. Some spaces have too many obstacles to get in and out, or hazards in the bathrooms, prompting them to stay somewhere else, Smith said.

“The fact there’s no steps is just one of the top things,” Polzin said, adding that the craft room is spacious. “It’s nice there’s room to spread out.”

The business has been nearly three years in the making, from when Gumz began seeking to purchase the building from Wild Apples floral owner Missi Blum, who was the sole occupant after Michelle Glaser, owner of Red Shed Garden & Gifts, moved her business about three blocks east along 8th Street in late 2019.

Work began Dec. 2, and the building's appearance transformed. It grew with an addition jutting eastward from the back. People have been curious about what Gumz has been doing to remodel the space, Gumz said, and will be glad to talk to them about it during an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the business.

“It’s to expose more people to what it is, because I think there are a lot of people who don’t understand what it is,” Gumz said. “Even when you explain it to people, they don’t understand it until they can come see it.”