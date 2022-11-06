Reading Dostoevsky in a onesie? Reedsburg library challenge really more Seuss than Shakespeare

In Reedsburg there may be Dickens readers in diapers, Jules Verne fans holding juice boxes, and James Baldwin bibliophiles with binkies in their mouths.

The Reedsburg Public Library’s reading challenge 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a program to develop early literacy skills in youngsters.

Perhaps it’s more Seuss than Shakespeare, and more "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" than Aldous Huxley, but no matter. Local children are becoming more literate, and their parents are pleased with the reading results, particularly this month, National Family Literacy Month.

“I have great memories of being read to before bed as a child,” said Amy Pelton, 38, a mother of two. “I have done the same for my kids since the day they came home.”

Her children are son Emmitt, now 8, and daughter Weslee, 4. Both did the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.

“The program really got my son into reading for pleasure,” Pelton said. “He still, years later, sets reading goals for himself. He is a true bookworm.”

There are bookworms aplenty at the Reedsburg library. Bookworms are reading "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "The Snowy Day" -- appropriate in deep Sauk County winters -- "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" and many other beloved books.

“I am a huge reader,” said Kelly Derse, who participated in the program with her children. “I wanted to pass it along to my kids. The program just sounded perfect to start that journey.”

Her son, Michael, is now 6 and completed the program. Daughter Zeeva is 1 and in the midst of the reading challenge.

“Zeeva is currently loving all the coloring pages,” Derse stated, “that she is receiving for doing the program, as well as the reading we are doing!”

Jess McCarlson is the youth services librarian at the Reedsburg Public Library. She sees many tots toddling with tomes in the space, thanks in part to the program.

“Reading is an essential skill for participation and success in today's world," she said. "But also, it is a lot of fun!”

Readers earn prizes the more they read. They receive prizes when they reach 500 books. At 1000 books they get a crown, more prizes, and a celebration highlighting their literary efforts with friends and family. McCarlson said, “Children feel seen and loved by the regular presence of their parents.”

The library also put together another challenge, Babies Bloom: 100 Books Before One. Readers get a free board book for accomplishing the goal.

“Over the past two years,” McCarlson said, “we have had 16 babies meet the goal!”

The benefits far exceed the child’s growth educationally, parents said.

“I feel the bonding and special one-on-one time I have with my kids is my favorite part. I think theirs, too.” Pelton said, “It leads to more conversations and extra cuddles.” Emmitt snuggled up to his mother sharing "Bears, Bears, Everywhere" when he was littler. Now, he’s into Tom Angleberger’s "Origami Yoda."

“My daughter’s favorite books currently are Princess Truly books by Kelly Greenawalt,” Pelton mentioned. Her daughter, Weslee, likes the adventures they contain. Wesleee sees herself as a superhero, like she thinks the princess is.

Many superheroes like to read and be a part of the program. The 1000 Books Foundation is a nationwide nonprofit providing useful information and resources to parents and caregivers and enables libraries, schools, churches and other entities to host 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenges in their communities.

The benefits of reading to children are many. According to studies done by the State Government of Victoria’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development in Australia, reading to children at age 4-5 every day has a significant positive effect on their reading and cognitive skills later in life. Reading to them 6 or 7 times a week has the same effect as being almost 12 months older. Further, children who are read to more frequently achieve higher test scores on standardized testing. Don’t let the pigeon drive the bus, but certainly let children read "Don’t Let Pigeons Drive the Bus" with their parents.

“I have fond memories of reading Laura Ingalls Wilder’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ with my grandma,” Derse said. “As a teen, reading Harry Potter reignited in me a love of reading.”

That spark is now being shared with her children, Michael and Zeeva. They all glow in the rows of the Reedsburg Public Library, wanting that 1000 book crown knowing, though, they’re already literary kings and queens.