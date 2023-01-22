Reedsburg author releases third book, tells life story through work

A Reedsburg author who tells her life and family stories through her work released her third book in December and held a book launch Saturday in Wisconsin Dells .

Rose Bingham, who lives with her husband of 64 years, Michael, in Reedsburg, lived in the Dells area for 22 years, and was raised in Mauston. She released "Life Through My Eyes" last month and presented it to family members and other Dells residents at Kilbourn Public Library. She signed copies of the book, as well as her previous two, "Say It Isn't So... and Then Make Lemonade!" and "Buy the Little Ones a Dolly," her memoir and first published book.

The new book is filled with mostly non-rhyming poems such as haikus, sonnets and limericks dedicated to a litany of subjects and life experiences related to them. Issues covered in Bingham's newest work range from the COVID-19 pandemic to nature, war and unrest, family, childhood memories, and loss of life. She read a few poems from "Life Through My Eyes" to a launch audience filled with her family members and others.

"Say It Isn't So ... and Then Make Lemonade!" was available for free at the launch. Her memoir was published in November of 2017, and "Say It Isn't So... and Then Make Lemonade!" came out in July of 2019. Bingham's newest book and "Buy the Little Ones a Dolly" were both for sale. All of Bingham's books are available at Kilbourn Public Library.

Dells Woman publishes first book at 80 Few authors have their first book published when they are 80, but Rose Bingham of Wisconsin …

"Rose has been studying writing for so long and she has perfected it and she's a very dynamic and interesting person," said Kira Henschel, Bingham's publisher and owner of HenschelHAUS Publishing in Milwaukee. "Each one is different, but I think they really show her life and also show life in the broader sense."

A major life event covered in "Buy the Little Ones a Dolly" is the disappearance of her mother in 1952 when she was 15 years old (she is 85 now). She, along with her sister, Mary (Simonis), and their youngest sister finally discovered their mother's fate in 2011, and the memoir was written in 2012.

"Our youngest sister was 3 when she left, and so, for her, the closure was immense because she didn't remember her," said Simonis, who added that their youngest sister found out the information.

Along with "Life Through My Eyes," Bingham also presented a short picture book dedicated to her and Michael's daughter, Mary, who died in a car crash on Feb. 3, 2018, nine weeks after another daughter of theirs, Michelle, died due to a brain stem stroke on Nov. 28, 2017. The author discussed both deaths emotionally during her launch address.

According to Bingham, Mary was traveling to work at the Polynesian Resort in Wisconsin Dells when she merged onto an icy Interstate 90/94 heading west when a vehicle in the lane to the left struck the side of her car.

"She got to the top of the ramp, and her car slid crossways, and a lady going west broadsided her," recalled Bingham, who said she and Michael had seen Mary the night before the crash following an early release from her shift at the resort.

"Say It Isn't So ... and Then Make Lemonade!" is dedicated to the memory of Mary and Michelle. It begins with a poem, "Say It Isn't So," which gives a heavyhearted recollection of finding out about the crash from a coroner's phone call.

Michael Bingham attributed Rose's Catholic faith to her ability to get through the deaths of their two daughters so close together, as well as helping him get through it. Michael, an avid fisherman, keeps business cards of Rose's in his wallet and distributes them, particularly when he goes fishing.

She wrote the picture book "Let Me Tell You About Your Grandma Mary Frances Schimming" for her three great-grandchildren, whom Bingham's daughter never got to meet.

"I wrote this book for them so that they know something about their grandma," said Bingham.

Prior to her writing career, Bingham had a 45-year nursing career in Madison and was a nursing manager at Sauk Prairie Hospital for 13 years prior to her retirement in 2001. The discovery of her mother's fate was one of the inspiring factors for her to begin writing.

Michael spent 31 years as a firefighter with the Madison Fire Department before retiring in 1990.

"She's very even-tempered, and she knows what she writes about," said Michael Bingham. "She does everything with kindness. There is no hostility in her writing at all."

Though now living in Reedsburg, Bingham makes regular trips to the Dells as a member of the area book club.

The Binghams have six children (four surviving), as well as 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Of those family members, three children and two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren were at the launch.