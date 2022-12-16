 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg man accused of sexually assault a child

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only

A Reedsburg man faces up to 25 years in prison after a child accused him of sexual assault while the pair were sitting in a vehicle.

Johnthan Woodley, 29, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child. A 15-year-old claimed he was physically aggressive in more than one incident in mid-October.

According to the criminal complaint:

The child first told a friend about Woodley’s actions and then then told a parent what happened roughly three weeks later. That parent contacted the Reedsburg Police Department.

Officer Kyle Yeager interviewed the child who identified Woodley. The child said Woodley was inebriated and planned to pick another person up from work. Because Woodley was drunk, the child rode along “to make sure he was going to be OK.”

While sitting in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Main St. in Reedsburg, the child said Woodley first asked if the child wanted to touch his genitals before forcing the child to touch his crotch area. Woodley then attempted to rape the child, though stopped when the person they had gone to pick up approached the truck.

The child moved to the backseat to create space from Woodley. Two days later, Woodley allegedly groped the child underneath clothing while the child was at a friend’s home.

Woodley could be imprisoned for up to 25 years and 15 years of extended supervision. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

