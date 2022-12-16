Reedsburg man accused of sexually assault a child

A Reedsburg man faces up to 25 years in prison after a child accused him of sexual assault while the pair were sitting in a vehicle.

Johnthan Woodley, 29, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child. A 15-year-old claimed he was physically aggressive in more than one incident in mid-October.

According to the criminal complaint:

The child first told a friend about Woodley’s actions and then then told a parent what happened roughly three weeks later. That parent contacted the Reedsburg Police Department.

Officer Kyle Yeager interviewed the child who identified Woodley. The child said Woodley was inebriated and planned to pick another person up from work. Because Woodley was drunk, the child rode along “to make sure he was going to be OK.”

While sitting in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Main St. in Reedsburg, the child said Woodley first asked if the child wanted to touch his genitals before forcing the child to touch his crotch area. Woodley then attempted to rape the child, though stopped when the person they had gone to pick up approached the truck.

The child moved to the backseat to create space from Woodley. Two days later, Woodley allegedly groped the child underneath clothing while the child was at a friend’s home.

Woodley could be imprisoned for up to 25 years and 15 years of extended supervision. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops Arsonist sentenced Shores enters Spoentgen argues Amber Lundgren hearing 'I'm sorry, that's all I can say' 020221-bara-news-metzger1 Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day Amber Lundgren in shackles Medflight near Baraboo Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case Amber Lundgren homicide hearing Albart B. Shores trial Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen Pulvermacher listens 102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1 William Wenzel Judge Michael Screnock Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen Drew Bulin testifies Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom 073021-bara-news-dogs1 Mike Albrecht sworn in 051121-bara-news-law-zunker