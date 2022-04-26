 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg man arrested after 'squatting' at strangers' farm

A Reedsburg man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Friday after he was arrested when the owner of E9107 Dellwood Road called the police to say a stranger was “squatting” at the home.

Christopher J. Barebo, 30, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing, damage to property and resisting an officer. He faces a maximum of nearly eight years in prison and five years of extended supervision as well as fines up to $55,000.

As a condition of the bond, Barebo is to have no contact with the residence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the farm April 19 where an owner said Barebo had been staying without their consent, using the electricity that was still active at the residence by switching on a breaker that had been shut off.

There were no trespassing signs placed in the ground and a “Beware of Dog” sign drilled into the side of the house. There were appliances in the chicken coop, which the owner said had been painted a different color. There were also vehicles at the farm that didn’t belong to the owner.

A deputy spoke to Barebo, who said he had been staying at the home because he thought the residence had been abandoned. He said he had been there about five days.

When deputies tried to arrest him, Barebo allegedly resisted and tried to walk away from officers. The deputies tackled him to the ground but could not get one of his arms into handcuffs. They used an electric shock on him and he was arrested.

Barebo appeared in court Thursday, where Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko ordered that he could return once to the property with a law enforcement officer.

Barebo is scheduled to return to court June 24.

