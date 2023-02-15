A Reedsburg resident was arrested for his seventh charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI) on Valentine's Day.

According to a release from the city's police department's chief, Patrick Cummings, Bradley Wolf, 47, was arrested on Tuesday evening following a report of a disabled vehicle stopped in a traffic lane on East Main Street in the city by an off-duty police officer.

Reedsburg Police Department officers responded to the scene near the Baraboo River bridge at 5:48 p.m. and discovered the disabled vehicle facing westbound in the eastbound traffic lane. The vehicle was damaged to the point of inoperability.

Wolf was arrested and charged with his seventh OWI, as well as felony bail jumping. He also received a citation for failure to keep his vehicle under control. Following charges, he was transported to Sauk County Jail.