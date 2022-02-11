Reedsburg man bond set after driving into ditch

A Reedsburg man appeared in court Friday after Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy found him behind the wheel of a running car in a ditch in the town of Dellona.
Brent Geffert, 35, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a deputy found him in a 2000 Nissan Sentra that had gone in the ditch at the intersection of County Highway P and Beaver Creek Road.
Meister said Geffert refused to take part in sobriety tests when asked by the deputy and was taken to Sauk County Jail.
Geffert was charged Friday with a felony fifth offense of driving with a prohibited alcohol content in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Geffert during the initial hearing with the conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and submit to chemical testing if requested by law enforcement.
He is scheduled to return to court March 18.
