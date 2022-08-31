Reedsburg man charged with 7th OWI after crash

A Reedsburg man was released on a $1,000 cash bond Monday after being charged with a seventh drunken driving offense.

Bradley Richard Wolf, 47, faces a maximum of 18 years in prison and 13 years of extended supervision after being charged with his seventh OWI and operating with a prohibited alcohol content offenses as well as a felony count of OWI causing injury.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set the bond Aug. 18 when Wolf appeared in court. As conditions of the bail, Wolf must maintain absolute sobriety and not enter any bars or liquor stores. He must also submit to chemical testing when requested by law enforcement and have no contact with the woman who had been driving the vehicle he collided with while allegedly inebriated.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to the intersection of Viking Drive and East Main Street in Reedsburg. A woman said she was stopped at a red light heading east along E. Main Street when she looked in the rearview mirror to see Wolf’s vehicle speeding toward her. It collided with the back of her vehicle. Both drivers pulled into the parking lot of Reedsburg Salvage Yard.

The woman told police Wolf seemed “off” when they were standing and waiting for authorities to arrive.

Police spoke to Wolf, who said he had looked down at his phone to read a text and then “boom.” An officer noted in the report that Wolf was unsteady and slow in his movements, handing over his vehicle registration when asked for proof of insurance.

Wolf admitted to drinking alcohol and said “I just slipped up” when asked why he had been drinking alcohol after admitting he had been trying to improve. Wolf took a preliminary breath test with a 0.175% result.

According to court records, Wolf was convicted of OWIs in November 1996, May 2003, February 2004, September 2009, December 2011 and October 2018. Wolf’s blood was drawn and samples were sent to the State Laboratory of Hygiene.

Wolf is scheduled to return to court Oct. 20.