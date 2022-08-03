 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg man charged with child pornography possession

A Reedsburg man charged with possession of child sexual abuse imagery was released Tuesday on a $500 cash bond.

080422-bara-news-revels1

Revels

Alex K. Revels, 27, faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and 10 years of extended supervision for the charge with a minimum of three years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Reedsburg detective received cyber tips July 5 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tracing back to an email address belonging to Revels.

A Dropbox video was found affiliated with the email address showing the sexual assault of a prepubescent child by an adult man.

Police linked the tips to Revels with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations through an IP address back to his address at 807 E. Main St., Reedsburg. Revels was arrested by Reedsburg police officers while working at Kwik Trip west in the city.

In an interview with police, Revels admitted that he was sent images considered “child erotica” and child pornography, though he had no sexual interest in them. He told police that he was sexually abused as a child and had started seeking out disturbing imagery, such as gore videos, when he was 17 years old. Police found at least 30 files on an older cell phone Revels allegedly admitted held similar imagery.

Revels appeared in court Monday, where Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set his bail. Prosecutors argued for a $5,000 cash bond during the initial appearance. Revels’ defense attorney, Leonie Dolch, requested a signature bond or smaller cash bail amount.

As conditions of his bond, Revels is prohibited from having any contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless incidental within a public space and no contact with a juvenile family member.

He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 30.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

