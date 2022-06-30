Reedsburg man charged with exposing himself to children

A $4,000 signature bond was set for a Reedsburg man accused of exposing his genitals to children over the photo and video sharing app Snapchat.

John L. Drennan III, 24, appeared Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with two counts of causing a child under 13 to view a sex act and two counts of exposing genitals to a child.

Conditions of the bond include having no contact with the two children he allegedly exposed himself to and no contact with anyone under 18 without the presence of another adult.

According to the criminal complaint:

Reedsburg Police Det. David Frie received information from the Goshen Township Police Department in Ohio about two 11-year-old children who had reported a man masturbating over a video call March 15 on the app Snapchat.

Two videos, taken with another cellphone, showed Drennan asking to see the children’s faces before asking one of them to open their mouth close to the camera. Drennan can then be seen in the video tilting his camera down to show him masturbating.

The children told police they had been on the anonymous, randomly assigned chat partner website Omegle when they started talking to Drennan. They exchanged Snapchat information before Drennan called the children.

The detective spoke to Drennan in May, who said he frequently engaged in that pattern while attempting to meet people similar in age to him, but did not remember talking to the two children over Snapchat. He was shown a photo of the video and identified himself to the detective and was shown the text exchanges between himself and the children, but said he didn’t remember talking to them. He identified the children as minors when shown a photo but said he did not remember speaking to them.

One of the children told the detective Drennan had been “spam calling” them and both said Drennan told them he was a teenager. The children also told police that during a conversation with Drennan they told him “what he was doing was wrong and he should go creep on other little” children and to leave them alone.

Drennan faces a maximum prison sentence of 18 years and 14 years of extended supervision. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 1.

