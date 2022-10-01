Reedsburg man dies in tractor accident

A man is dead after being ejected from farm equipment Friday, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Around 4:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a 51-year-old Reedsburg man had been thrown from a tractor on South Dewey Avenue. He was driving the tractor on private property when he was thrown.
The man sustained fatal injuries, Meister said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County coroner.
Authorities are withholding the name of the man who died.
GALLERY: Truck show held at Sauk County Fairgrounds
Memory Lane Truck Show
Memory Lane Truck Show
Memory Lane Truck Show
Memory Lane Truck Show
Memory Lane Truck Show
Memory Lane Truck Show
Memory Lane Truck Show
Memory Lane Truck Show
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!