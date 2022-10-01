 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg man dies in tractor accident

A man is dead after being ejected from farm equipment Friday, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Around 4:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a 51-year-old Reedsburg man had been thrown from a tractor on South Dewey Avenue. He was driving the tractor on private property when he was thrown.

The man sustained fatal injuries, Meister said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County coroner.

Authorities are withholding the name of the man who died.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

