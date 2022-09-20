Reedsburg man faces prison time after violating sentence agreement

Less than a year after granting a Reedsburg man a deferred sentence agreement and probation, Sauk County court officials are considering revoking it and sending him to prison.

Nicholas Jason Zieler, 27, entered a deferred prosecution agreement Oct. 11 after pleading no contest to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and causing a child under 13 to see or listen to a sexual act.

According to the criminal complaint:

Zieler was babysitting a 5-year-old in the late summer and fall of 2019 before the child told a parent that Zieler had sexually assaulted them. When the child’s story did not change after a few days, the parent called the police.

During an interview at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of Madison, the child said Zieler walked them both into a room and told the 5-year-old to lie down, then assaulted the child.

Zieler told police during an interview roughly a week after the child reported the assault that he didn’t remember what the 5-year-old was talking about and that his life was “ruined” upon questioning. Zieler blamed the child, claiming the 5-year-old pulled down Zieler’s underwear before the child “did it all” without being asked.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered the deferred prosecution agreement upon a joint recommendation from prosecutors and Zieler’s defense attorney. Initially, the lawyers had asked for a five-year term. Barrett refused, instead ordering that the agreement last 10 years. Per a DPA, if Zieler were to fulfill the terms, the felony charge of child sexual assault would be removed from his record.

The conditions of his agreement include that Zieler not break the law, that he follow all the conditions of his probation for the second charge and that he not have any contact with a person under 18 as well as the child, the child’s home, school or whatever space the child occupies. He was also required to undergo a sex offender assessment and follow through with any recommended treatment and notify court officials if he moves within 10 days of changing his address.

Barrett withheld sentencing and ordered Zieler to eight months in the Sauk County Jail with Huber release privileges as a condition of his probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

According to court records, Zieler first violated the terms of his agreement when he reported to jail Oct. 18 with a breath alcohol level of 0.14% because as a condition of his probation, he was prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol.

He had a number of violations alleged against him in a motion to revoke the agreement, including: damaging a sprinkler head in his jail cell, trying to create a makeshift knife out of a popsicle stick, failing to register his social media accounts with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, ingesting marijuana, entering a number of zones that included child-oriented places, like schools and parks, consuming alcohol as well as having contact with children July 29. A breath test found his alcohol level was 0.18% and that same night, allegedly damaged signs and a chain link fence in the 500 block of South Boulevard in Baraboo. He also failed to report to jail Aug. 2 after being told to by his probation officer. He showed up Aug. 3 instead, according to the motion.

Zieler was granted a public defender. During a hearing Sept. 8, Barrett set a new cash bond in the case of $10,000. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Zieler had not been released on bail. Zieler is scheduled to return to court Monday.