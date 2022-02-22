Reedsburg man imprisoned for sexual assault of child faces new exposure charge

A former Reedsburg man serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child under 6 has been charged with allegedly exposing his genitals to a child roughly five years ago.
Thomas M. Stuewer, 40, was released back to the Stanley Correctional Institution on a $2,000 signature bond Feb. 16 after appearing in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Stuewer is currently serving 10 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child in Baraboo. The child, who reported the incident in 2019 as a teenager, said Stuewer offered to help remove a loose tooth when he tied and blindfolded the child before committing the assault.
The current charge stems from another child reporting years after the act.
According to the criminal complaint, the child and a parent visited Stuewer regularly in Reedsburg. In the summer of either 2016 or 2017, the parent was out of the room when Stuewer emerged from a bathroom shirtless with his pants down and instructed the child to look at his genitals. He returned to the bathroom when he heard the parent returning, the child said.
The child said the action didn’t seem wrong at the time, though the child refused to return to Stuewer’s home after that. The child said they didn’t understand the exposure was a negative interaction until getting older learning about topics like sexual assault between adults and children.
Stuewer faces an additional 3.5 years in prison and fines up to $10,000 for the felony charge. He is scheduled to return May 12 for a preliminary hearing.
