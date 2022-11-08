Reedsburg man sentenced for drug trafficking, money laundering

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock met a recommendation from prosecutors in sentencing a Reedsburg man charged with possessing and selling different types of illegal drugs during a hearing Monday.

Jason R. Smith, 47, pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession with intent to sell up to 40 grams of cocaine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Other charges of possession with intent to sell up to 1,000 grams of marijuana, possessing up to a gram of LSD, money laundering, maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping and possessing drug paraphernalia were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were included for consideration during the sentencing.

Screnock had issued an arrest warrant for Smith and partner Amber A. Slozes, 31, who both lived in Prairie du Sac at the time, in April 2021.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Prairie du Sac worker was mowing a ditch along Prairie Road in August 2019 and found a suitcase. The case contained bags of cocaine, marijuana and nearly $50,000 in cash. Police found fingerprints on the outside of the case which belonged to Slozes, who lived nearby.

Slozes was sentenced in December to more than three years in prison for possessing marijuana with intent to sell it.

Investigators executed a search warrant in October 2019 on the pair’s home. They reported seizing cocaine, marijuana buds, banded bundles of cash and a loaded Ruger handgun that had been tucked above a ceiling tile.

In the complaint, Smith admitted to selling the drugs, owning the firearm and told police the cash belonged to him. He had gotten $20,000 from selling a pickup truck and $10,000, found in the ceiling, from selling illegal drugs.

Sauk County Det. Joseph Kellogg interviewed Slozes, who told him she “only counted the money,” but was aware of how it was made. The pair would buy about 4 ounces of cocaine from a supplier in Milwaukee and Smith would sell it.

Smith said he was the one who sold the LSD and procured the gun, noting that Slozes had no part in either.

Smith was previously convicted of felony marijuana possession in 2013 and 2011 in Dane County Circuit Court.

Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen recommended consecutive sentences for each count, with the first being 11 years in prison and six years of extended supervision followed by four years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Smith’s attorney, Mark Eisenberg, asked for up to five years imprisonment for each count with up to six years of extended supervision for each.

Screnock sentenced Smith to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the first count, which he ordered was to be concurrent, not consecutive, to the second count.

Smith was granted 69 days of jail credit for time already served.

Screnock ordered Smith to submit a DNA sample, undergo any recommended counseling, not have any contact with known drug users or dealers, undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment and not have any contact with Slozes.