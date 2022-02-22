Reedsburg man serving time for child sexual assault charged with past assaults

A Reedsburg man serving 12 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child now faces similar charges for alleged assaults he committed as a teen and an adult.

Jeremy J. Peterson, 45, faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 for felony counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman said between 1990 and 1995, Peterson repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was a child under 16 in Rock Springs. Another woman, who was under 13 during the same time period, said Peterson would also attack her, mostly while she slept on a rollaway bed in a Rock Springs residence.

During the time period, Peterson would have been 14 to 19 years old.

One of the women said she witnessed one of the assaults on the other when they were children watching television.

The woman who was younger during the time period said that she could not count how many times Peterson may have assaulted her because certain attacks could have happened while she was asleep. The woman who was under 16 during that time period said assaults became so common that it was like asking her what meal she ate that day in trying to remember what happened when speaking to a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy.

Peterson was convicted in November of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Columbia County Circuit Court and sentenced to 12 years in prison and 12 years of extended supervision. Sauk County Family and Court Commissioner Debra O’Rourke ordered Peterson to be brought to Sauk County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance March 16.

