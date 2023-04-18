A Reedsburg resident was arrested on Monday night after threatening police with a knife.

62-year-old Daniel Kuehnke was reported to the Reedsburg Police Department as part of a suspicious person complaint, according to a department release. Officers dispatched to the 500 block of Ellinwood Avenue in the city near Kuehnke's reported residence found Kuehnke holding a knife to his neck.

Kuehnke was uncooperative with the officers attempting to speak with him and threatened to kill them. He did not drop the knife when instructed to and charged after the officers. One of the officers tased Kuehnke, who attempted to resist arrest before being subdued and having the knife confiscated.

After receiving medical attention, Kuehnke was transported to Sauk County Jail. He received charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and two counts of threat to a law enforcement officer.