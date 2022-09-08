 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg man wanted for child sexual assault

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in the city of Baraboo.

John M. Garrett. Jr., 24, of Reedsburg, faces 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint:

Garrett had given the child a ride home from a local restaurant Aug. 20. When adults arrived at the residence, they found Garrett assaulting the child in a room of the residence.

When initially discovered, Garrett placed his hand over the child’s mouth and told the child not to say anything because the child wouldn’t want “to get in trouble.” When confronted by more than one adult, he said he would turn himself in to the police. He threatened to use his car to die by suicide.

The adults who reported the assault told police they believed Garrett would harm himself if he found out he had been reported to authorities.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

