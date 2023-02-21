U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan recently visited the site of a Reedsburg project that he helped secure federal funding to bring to fruition, one which has undergone a number of changes since the city first took planning steps in 2019.

“You’re starting to do projects faster than we can get you money,” Pocan said to City Administrator Tim Becker while touring the former schoolhouse Wednesday at 420 Plum Street. “It’s good to see one program finalizing and one just getting started.”

The project is one of two in the city of Reedsburg that Pocan helped fund through earmark requests at the federal level. In the last two years, the process was brought back as an option for legislators to allocate money to development within their districts.

Renovating South School was the first earmark Pocan said he secured in Reedsburg, with $220,000 for the work secured in 2021. That was one of only 10 projects allowed in the first year, Pocan said. In the second, it was limited to 15, which is when he was able to advocate for $560,000 to go to Reedsburg for a new 52,000-square-foot fieldhouse tentatively slated to be completed this year at Nishan Park. The money was approved in the last omnibus.

Overhaul of the former South School, which shuttered its doors in May 2019 upon the opening of Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, began in April 2020 with a proposal for a mix of senior and workforce housing with proposed income groups at 30%, 50% and 80% of county median incomes.

Since then, it has shifted. In July 2020, developers from Commonwealth Development Corporation of America, based in Fond du Lac, planned to change the scope of the project. The gymnasium of the school building had to be preserved due to its historic nature. The building was 80 years old at the time.

Now dubbed South School Estates, the units being progressively installed in former classroom spaces are at market rate for renters. The work is being done by Daniel Debaets of Reedsburg and a small crew, said Becker.

The gymnasium is already complete. Instead of a wood floor, which warped after a duct leaked, a composite snap floor was installed. The square segments are used in NCAA volleyball, Becker said, and it travels with them.

While wood is the highest quality, it is also more costly. The snap floor is considered the third best option, Becker said, and it has an indefinite life because a single tile can be taken out of the floor and replaced with a new one, rather than an entirely new floor being installed if it is damaged. They studied the likelihood of how much use the snap floor would get from visitors. There will be roughly 1,200 people per hour, Becker said.

“It seemed like an appropriate use,” Becker said.

The second best flooring option is a rubber polymer, he said, which will be installed at the fieldhouse.

The earmark process began when Becker broached the first project to Pocan. When the legislator visited the first time to talk about it, Becker pitched another idea: the fieldhouse project.

“Honestly, it’s what the communities wanted, what we’re being supportive of,” Pocan said. “We’re not coming in, telling people, ‘You need a fieldhouse.’ We’re coming to the community and saying, ‘What are your big projects? What are things we might be able to help with?’”

Though Pocan admitted that as a fan of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, he was glad to hear the local group would be using the facility.

Reedsburg has been producing “innovative things,” Pocan said, and in visiting the entire district, the goal is to match community needs with what is available at the federal level.

“It’s nice to be paid attention to,” Becker said, laughing along with Pocan at the site of the renovation. “It’s great when you’re able to talk about community needs.”

Rules for these earmarks may be constrained in the next round, Pocan said. They will not know more details until they are announced in March. Republicans now control the House of Representatives, so they will dictate what type of entities, such as museums, Pocan said, for which their party does not want to contribute federal funding.

“Certain lines got opened up for earmarks and others weren’t,” Pocan said. “We just had to make sure you could do projects within those lines.”

Those “lines” are dictated by federal agencies releasing funds for projects deemed fit, which are submitted by lawmakers like Pocan who formally request the Community Project Funding via a letter to the chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations identifying the project, the funding amount and purpose of the project.

“I think at the end of the day,” Pocan said. “They’re judging that we know our districts better than a bureaucrat in a cubicle in Washington.”

