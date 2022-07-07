Reedsburg woman faces 7th OWI charge

A Reedsburg woman appeared in court Thursday after being charged with a seventh offense of drunken driving.

Brittney Sue Hellem, 48, waived her right to a time limit for her preliminary hearing. Hellem was charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated and with a prohibited alcohol content. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Sauk County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call around 1:45 a.m. June 24 about an erratic driver along State Highway 33. A white sedan was crossing the centerline and speeding as well as slowing down. The caller said the vehicle was driving west, but a deputy arriving roughly 10 minutes later noted it was going east along Hwy 33.

The deputy told dispatchers that the driver turned onto U.S. Highway 12, driving east at a high speed.

Another deputy drove along the highway and parked while waiting for the sedan. It was recorded as going 90 mph before the deputy tried to pull the driver over along Hwy 12 near South Gasser Road.

When the deputy approached Hellem, she allegedly told the officer that she was “just having a hard time” and she was headed home before admitting she had alcohol roughly 30 minutes earlier. The deputy noted an open case of Milwaukee’s Best beer in the backseat and a can lying next to the container, with two cans in the center console. One can was open.

According to the complaint, Hellem failed field sobriety tests. Her preliminary breath test had a 0.219% result. Hellem was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail, where her blood was drawn for testing.

Court records show Hellem has been convicted of six offenses of driving while intoxicated, drunken driving causing an injury and driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration between September 1999 and May 2013.

Hellem qualified to be represented by a public defender during an initial appearance in court. Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set a $300 cash bond with the conditions that Hellem maintain absolute sobriety and is prohibited from entering any business which serves or sells alcohol.

Hellem is scheduled to return to court Aug. 24.